1 bedroom apartments
96 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Savage, MN
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
33 Units Available
Springs at Egan Drive
14125 Louisiana Ave, Savage, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,311
836 sqft
We cant wait to welcome you home to Springs at Egan Drive. Nestled along beautiful green vistas under expansive blue skies, our garden community is located in a quiet, residential neighborhood just twenty miles south of downtown Minneapolis.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Hidden Valley
4421 W 137th St, Savage, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
Pet lovers, fitness buffs, foodies and fashion-savvy professionals will find what they're looking for in Hidden Valley. With nearby parks, recreational centers, restaurants and gyms, these units offer air conditioning, garbage disposals and more.
Results within 5 miles of Savage
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
17 Units Available
The Covington
5800 American Blvd W, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,395
787 sqft
Modern complex with an opulent appeal. Common areas offer a greenscaped terrace, a bocce court and a fire pit. Dogs and cats allowed. Easy access to I-494 and the airport.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
23 Units Available
Bristol Village
7301 Bristol Village Dr, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,180
890 sqft
Newly renovated, pet friendly apartments and town homes with modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, W/D hookup, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, sauna, hot tub, fitness center, e-payments. Close to Hyland-Bush-Anderson Lakes Park and easy access to US-169.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
28 Units Available
The Preserve at Normandale Lake
8101 Normandale Lake Blvd, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,507
808 sqft
Excellent location close to outdoor activities like hiking, skiing and kayaking. Community features a resort-style pool, yoga room and fitness center. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, storage units and culinary-style kitchens.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
15 Units Available
Woods of Burnsville
14701 Portland Ave, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,085
747 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Virtual tours are also available. Please contact us today! Finding the home of your dreams has suddenly become the easiest matter.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Willow Pond
11751 W River Hills Dr, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,136
732 sqft
Recently renovated units in pet- and people-friendly community with hot tub, pool, playground and dog park, plus practical amenities like bike storage and round-the-clock laundry, gym and maintenance.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Eden Commons
11605 Wilder Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,132
745 sqft
Beautiful, recently renovated apartments with modern touches. Stainless steel and fireplaces in select units. Furnished units available. Community has 24 hour gym, courtyard, pool and parking.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
30 Units Available
Luxembourg
5100 W 82nd St, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,326
825 sqft
Conveniently located in the heart of the 494 corridor. Porcelain floors, two-tone paint, and granite countertops. Walk-in showers, in-unit washer and dryer and richly textured walls.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
15 Units Available
The Pines of Burnsville
1024 W Burnsville Pkwy, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,122
759 sqft
Recently updated one- and two-bedroom apartments with fireplace and patio. Pets are welcome. Community offers residents outdoor heated swimming pool, fitness center, picnic area with grills, on-site laundry and two play areas.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 06:27pm
10 Units Available
The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes
429 East Travelers Trail, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,225
784 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 14 at 06:10pm
$
6 Units Available
Arrive Eden Prairie
13000 Garden Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,273
713 sqft
Spacious, sun-drenched apartment homes with decked out kitchens and full-size W/D. Recently renovated. Residents have their own heated parking space! Gym, pool and tennis court and easy access to airport.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
11 Units Available
Pebblebrook Flats & Court
9801 Harrison Rd, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,082
788 sqft
Indoor pool, on-site fitness center and courtyard picnic area with grills and gazebo. Modern kitchen designs with built-in microwaves, garbage disposals and ample cabinet space. Fireplace in select homes.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
25 Units Available
Fountain Place
8564 Magnolia Trl, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,077
817 sqft
Convenient for shoppers and commuters, just minutes from the Mall of America and I-35W. Residents of luxury community enjoy a pond, heated outdoor/indoor pool and 24-hour gym. Units offer in-unit laundry, dishwasher and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
29 Units Available
Meridian Point
51 McAndrews Rd W, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,260
782 sqft
Located close to downtown Minneapolis, these apartments offer modern kitchens, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. The community surrounds two ponds and landscaped gardens. Residents have access to a pool, a hot tub and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
42 Units Available
Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments
13890 Mckenna Road Northwest, Prior Lake, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,330
718 sqft
Move in Special: One Month Free on One Bedroom B Floor Plans with a Twelve Month Lease! Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments offers upscale living made for your comfort and enjoyment.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Heritage Hills
3909 Heritage Hills Dr, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,175
958 sqft
Centrally situated complex near parks, golf courses, the airport and the Mall of America. Within walking distance of Valley West Shopping Center. Units are recently renovated and feature extra storage space.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 11 at 05:19pm
14 Units Available
Southfork Townhomes
18001 Jubilee Way, Lakeville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,376
775 sqft
This charming community is tucked into a wooded area within a quiet residential community. On-site amenities include two playgrounds, a clubhouse, outdoor pool and sundeck, and outdoor kitchen. Spacious interiors with private attached garages.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
14 Units Available
Glen at Burnsville
13000 Harriet Ave., Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,085
806 sqft
Freshly renovated one- and two-bedrooms with granite counters, hardwood flooring and upgraded kitchens located in tree-lined community with community room, indoor pool, volleyball and racquetball courts, state-of-the-art fitness center and more high-end amenities.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
68 Units Available
Hampshire Hill
10660 Hampshire Ave S, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,122
782 sqft
Modern kitchen designs with breakfast bars. Spacious layouts with large closets, patio or balcony, and individual storage areas. Outdoor amenities include courtyard, picnic area and outdoor kitchen.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Stone Grove
2525 Williams Dr, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,112
730 sqft
Located in a quaint residential district, this complex has easy access to the freeways connecting to Downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul. Choose from one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with carpeting, air conditioning and more.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
29 Units Available
Genesee Apartments and Townhomes
8055 Penn Ave S, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,465
866 sqft
Within walking distance of Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, retail and restaurant establishments. Modern kitchen designs with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and terraces available in some models.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
29 Units Available
Maven
7 W Travelers Trail, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
711 sqft
Suburban living close to downtown Minneapolis. Heated outdoor swimming pool, nature trail, pond, resident dog park and on-site laundry. Eat-in kitchens with full appliances and window coverings.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Pebblebrook Court
9801 West Harrison Road, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,237
788 sqft
Bigos Management develops rental communities that meet your lifestyle expectations.
