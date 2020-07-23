/
scott county
213 Apartments for rent in Scott County, MN
Springs at Egan Drive
14125 Louisiana Ave, Savage, MN
Studio
$1,381
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,256
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,621
1127 sqft
We cant wait to welcome you home to Springs at Egan Drive. Nestled along beautiful green vistas under expansive blue skies, our garden community is located in a quiet, residential neighborhood just twenty miles south of downtown Minneapolis.
The Addison
935 Alysheba Rd, Shakopee, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,150
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous, recently renovated, smoke-free units with granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Pool and 24-hour gym on site. Memorial Park and the Minnesota River mere minutes away. Convenient access to Highway 169 for commuters.
Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments
13890 Mckenna Road Northwest, Prior Lake, MN
Studio
$1,100
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1150 sqft
Move in Special: First Month Free on Studios, One Bedroom, and Two Bedroom Floor Plans and First Two Months free on Two Bedrooms plus Dens with a Twelve Month Lease! Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments offers upscale living made for your comfort and
Hidden Valley
4421 W 137th St, Savage, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
975 sqft
Pet lovers, fitness buffs, foodies and fashion-savvy professionals will find what they're looking for in Hidden Valley. With nearby parks, recreational centers, restaurants and gyms, these units offer air conditioning, garbage disposals and more.
The Sixton
1601 Harvest Lane, Shakopee, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,350
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1163 sqft
Brand New Apartments! Urban charm is redefined at The Sixton Apartments! Located in Shakopee, MN, our brand new rental community offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes to elevate your living experience.
Riva Ridge
1224 Shakopee Ave E, Shakopee, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1026 sqft
Riva Ridge offers spacious units. Their 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments are near schools, shopping and business centers. Amenities include an outdoor barbeque area, pool, volleyball court and more. Pets are welcome.
3392 Spring Glen Circle Northwest - 1
3392 Spring Glen Circle, Prior Lake, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2452 sqft
Large sun filled end unit TH! There are 2 bedrooms upstairs and 1 downstairs. Master bedroom upstairs features a walk in closet with California built in shelving, and your own private bathroom.
17399 Ridgewood Court Southeast
17399 Ridgewood Court Southeast, Prior Lake, MN
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
2934 sqft
This 5 bed 3 bath features a spacious great room with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace with big windows. Lower level features 2 bedrooms and built in bar. Enjoy quality time on the deck overlooking private wooded rear yard.
7010 South Park Drive
7010 South Park Drive, Savage, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
2300 sqft
3 bedroom townhome rental with updated kitchen and baths, granite counter tops, hardwood floors, fireplace in living room. Large deck. 2 car garage. Close to all main shopping centers and parks. Available now for a 12 month lease.
4748 W 125th St
4748 West 125th Street, Savage, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1320 sqft
This 3 bed and 1 1/2 bath home located in Savage is available now!! Home features 1330 sq ft, 1 car garage, laundry hookups only! Note ? no A/C!! Pets to be considered with an additional nonrefundable deposit - $300/pet!! Tenant responsible for
16474 Timber Crest Dr.
16474 Timber Crest Drive, Prior Lake, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1595 sqft
16474 Timber Crest Dr. Available 09/01/20 Great Location 3BR/2BA Townhouse - Prior Lake- Available Sept 1 - Great open main level with lots of natural light! MAIN LEVEL: 12' ceilings create vast living/dining/kitchen area.
1626 Liberty Circle
1626 Liberty Circle, Shakopee, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1520 sqft
For Rent: 2 bedrooms+loft, 3 bathrooms, 2 garage - Property Id: 309152 For Rent: 2 Beds + Large Loft/3bath/2garage townhouse 2 bedrooms and a large loft, 3 baths, and 2 attached garage.
2262 Flamingo DR
2262 Flamingo Drive, Shakopee, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1370 sqft
2262 Flamingo DR Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Plus Loft / 2 Bathroom - Nice 2 Bed + Loft centrally located in Shakopee. Easy access to trails walking paths & 169.
1594 Balinese St.
1594 Balinese Street, Shakopee, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1611 sqft
1594 Balinese St. Available 09/01/20 Great 3 Bedroom Townhome in Shakopee - Another Great Listing from Essi and Housing Hub! This gorgeous 3 bedroom townhome has a great wide open floor plan.
2954 18th Ave E
2954 18th Avenue East, Shakopee, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1877 sqft
Beautiful, sunny & spacious corner Town home with 4 parking spaces! This spacious 3 Bedroom & 2 bathroom 1,877 SF 3 level town home is located in the very nice neighborhood near Canterbury Park, Valley Fair, etc.
6725 151st Street
6725 151st Street, Savage, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2376 sqft
New Construction available for Rent to Own Opportunity in desired city of Savage! This brand new 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home features an open floor plan, spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets with a bonus upper loft to utilize however fits your
6721 151st Street
6721 151st Street, Savage, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2376 sqft
New Construction available for Rent to Own Opportunity in desired city of Savage! This brand new 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home features an open floor plan, spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets with a bonus upper loft to utilize however fits your
13841 Highway 13 S
13841 Highway 13 S, Savage, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
ANOTHER LISTING FROM BRYAN @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! Available 8/1/2020. This is a one of a kind rambler that has plenty of space and room for all your needs. Private backyard and close to shopping and restaurants. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED.
20112 Texas Avenue
20112 Texas Avenue, Scott County, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2000 sqft
Enjoy country living in this Sprawling rambler offers large rooms! Huge kit w/island + snack bar & more! Master w/private balcony & BA. Jack/Jill BA for 2 bedrooms. 1/2 BA off garage +3/4 BA w/tub in hall.
16154 Main Avenue SE
16154 Main Avenue Southeast, Prior Lake, MN
Studio
$900
110 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Unique Professional Office for rent. Great for Insurance Agent, Loan Office, Mortgage Broker, CPA, or any business looking for a professional space. Perfect location on Main Street by City Hall.
6825 151st Street
6825 151st Street, Savage, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2376 sqft
New Construction available for Rent to Own Opportunity in desired city of Savage! This brand new 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home features an open floor plan, spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets with a bonus upper loft to utilize however fits your
1580 Countryside Drive
1580 Countryside Drive, Shakopee, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1693 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome, loft area for entertainment, upper level laundry. Patio for grilling. Close to freeways, shopping, restaurants and lots more! Available 5/1
2968 Philipp Ave
2968 Philipp Avenue, Shakopee, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Modern townhome with loft - Property Id: 27284 Colorful, modern townhome in Shakopee with all the amenities! Open layout with vaulted ceilings on the main level boasts lots of natural lighting while a loft on the second level provides unique
7359 Derby Lane
7359 Derby Lane, Shakopee, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1100 sqft
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This townhome has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths and features an open floor plan, a spacious eat in kitchen and dining room that walks out onto a deck.
