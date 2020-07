Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool 24hr gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

We cant wait to welcome you home to Springs at Egan Drive. Nestled along beautiful green vistas under expansive blue skies, our garden community is located in a quiet, residential neighborhood just twenty miles south of downtown Minneapolis. Our luxury apartments for rent in Savage, MN, boast the daily amenities you need along with the high-end features you crave. In addition to your everyday wardrobe, you will have plenty of space for your snowshoes and cross-country skis in your spacious walk-in closet. Plus, attached and detached garage options are available so even in the case of inclement weather, you will never have to worry about parking. Our community also features a beautiful resort-style outdoor swimming pool where you can unwind in the summer. We also have a 24-hour, state-of-the-art fitness center to make your workout routines convenient for your schedule. Experience Twin Cities luxury at Springs at Egan Drive.