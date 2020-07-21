Rent Calculator
New Hope, MN
4528 Aquila Avenue N
4528 Aquila Avenue N
4528 Aquila Avenue North
·
No Longer Available
Location
4528 Aquila Avenue North, New Hope, MN 55428
Civic Center
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4528 Aquila Avenue N have any available units?
4528 Aquila Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New Hope, MN
.
What amenities does 4528 Aquila Avenue N have?
Some of 4528 Aquila Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4528 Aquila Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
4528 Aquila Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4528 Aquila Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 4528 Aquila Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New Hope
.
Does 4528 Aquila Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 4528 Aquila Avenue N offers parking.
Does 4528 Aquila Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4528 Aquila Avenue N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4528 Aquila Avenue N have a pool?
No, 4528 Aquila Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 4528 Aquila Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 4528 Aquila Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 4528 Aquila Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4528 Aquila Avenue N has units with dishwashers.
Does 4528 Aquila Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 4528 Aquila Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.
