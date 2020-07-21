All apartments in New Hope
Last updated December 14 2019 at 12:58 AM

4528 Aquila Avenue N

4528 Aquila Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4528 Aquila Avenue North, New Hope, MN 55428
Civic Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4528 Aquila Avenue N have any available units?
4528 Aquila Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Hope, MN.
What amenities does 4528 Aquila Avenue N have?
Some of 4528 Aquila Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4528 Aquila Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
4528 Aquila Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4528 Aquila Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 4528 Aquila Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Hope.
Does 4528 Aquila Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 4528 Aquila Avenue N offers parking.
Does 4528 Aquila Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4528 Aquila Avenue N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4528 Aquila Avenue N have a pool?
No, 4528 Aquila Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 4528 Aquila Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 4528 Aquila Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 4528 Aquila Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4528 Aquila Avenue N has units with dishwashers.
Does 4528 Aquila Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 4528 Aquila Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.
