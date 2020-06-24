All apartments in Minnetonka
Last updated March 22 2019 at 10:53 PM

16041 Dawn Drive

16041 Dawn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16041 Dawn Drive, Minnetonka, MN 55345

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to March 31st and receive $500 off May Rent! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. April 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Minnetonka, MN. It offers 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2,200 sq ft of living space. Features include vinyl floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with black appliances, 2 car garage, private back patio, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16041 Dawn Drive have any available units?
16041 Dawn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does 16041 Dawn Drive have?
Some of 16041 Dawn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16041 Dawn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16041 Dawn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16041 Dawn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16041 Dawn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16041 Dawn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16041 Dawn Drive offers parking.
Does 16041 Dawn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16041 Dawn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16041 Dawn Drive have a pool?
No, 16041 Dawn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16041 Dawn Drive have accessible units?
No, 16041 Dawn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16041 Dawn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16041 Dawn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
