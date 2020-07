Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal patio / balcony recently renovated in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym on-site laundry parking pool racquetball court bbq/grill sauna tennis court cats allowed garage 24hr maintenance game room internet access pool table

Set on over 30 wooded acres and located minutes away from the shores of historic Lake Minnetonka, Stratford Wood is home to some of the most beautiful scenery around. Inspired by its’ charming natural surroundings, the Stratford Wood community is home to luxurious apartments and townhomes and is bursting with countless desirable amenities to occupy residents of all ages and lifestyles. From a newly designed clubhouse to the professional fitness center and outdoor basketball court, this property is a preferred option in Minnetonka. Our location adds even more to our desirability. The Westwind Plaza, Big Thrill Factory, quaint downtown Excelsior, and Maynards on Lake Minnetonka are all within a 5 minute drive. You will quickly see that you can have it all when you call Stratford Wood home!