Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse coffee bar fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bike storage garage guest suite internet access key fob access sauna elevator 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center dog grooming area green community lobby media room yoga

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Retreat to The Island Residences at Carlson Center, a stunning, 5 story Class A apartment community in Minnetonka. We are uniquely nestled within a secluded and serene natural oasis of lush greenery bounded by water on all sides. In our well-appointed alcove and one to three bedroom apartment homes, our residents and guests will enjoy the trails and trees surrounding the property, heated underground parking, and the surrounding lake views. . We offer first-class amenities including a clubroom, an onsite guest suite, coffee lounge with WiFi, sauna and spa, and a fitness center that will include world-class strength training and cardiovascular equipment with individual televisions, a stretching area, and free weights. The community will also provide direct access to outdoor amenities, including waterfront views, a pool deck featuring an outdoor ...