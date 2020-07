Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel oven range Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry parking bike storage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance smoke-free community

Rent is high in Minneapolis. The Cameron is the exception to this rule. This is because it is classified as workforce housing. With this program household incomes are limited, there are also special rules regarding student status. Household Incomes: 1 Occupant: $42,000 2 Occupants: $48,000 3 Occupants: $54,000 4 Occupants: $60,000 5 Occupants: $64,800 6 Occupants $69,600.Contact us for more information about housing voucher acceptance.