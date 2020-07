Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace ice maker oven range smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym parking garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill bike storage car charging e-payments internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Appreciate a modern Minneapolis, Minnesota, lifestyle with an apartment home at Oaks Minnehaha Longfellow. Well-appointed interiors and on-trend finishes set you up to live your best life yet. Our studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments feature open and thoughtful layouts with interior accents that reflect a stylish new take on your lifestyle. Each of our apartments include smart apartment technology, energy efficient appliances, wood style flooring, ample storage, central air conditioning & heat, and more. Located steps away from Light Rail METRO Blue Line VA Medical Center Station Platform, you will have easy access to the Mall of America, Downtown Minneapolis and the Minneapolis St Paul Airport. Building your home here means having it all. Oaks Minnehaha Longfellow is a Smoke-Free Community.