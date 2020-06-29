Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking bike storage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet cafe smoke-free community

Small boutique living in the heart of Linden Hills! Cutting edge amenities, meticulously-groomed grounds and a dedicated staff all in one of the best neighborhoods. Enjoy our tempered underground parking, fitness center, bike storage and fix-it station and WiFi lounge . The Studio – 2+ apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, wood-like plank flooring, granite counter-tops and optional private walk-ups. Our leasing office is located at Zest Minneapolis - 5426 Nicollet Avenue S., Minneapolis