Minneapolis, MN
Elements
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:51 AM

Elements

4525 France Ave S · (612) 255-6260
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4525 France Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55410
White Oaks

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 001 · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elements.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
bike storage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet cafe
smoke-free community
Small boutique living in the heart of Linden Hills! Cutting edge amenities, meticulously-groomed grounds and a dedicated staff all in one of the best neighborhoods. Enjoy our tempered underground parking, fitness center, bike storage and fix-it station and WiFi lounge . The Studio – 2+ apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, wood-like plank flooring, granite counter-tops and optional private walk-ups. Our leasing office is located at Zest Minneapolis - 5426 Nicollet Avenue S., Minneapolis

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $250 reservation fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet.
limit: 2 pets maximum.
rent: $50/month per pet.
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds. Breed restrictions may apply. Call for details.
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: No

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elements have any available units?
Elements has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Elements have?
Some of Elements's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elements currently offering any rent specials?
Elements is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elements pet-friendly?
Yes, Elements is pet friendly.
Does Elements offer parking?
Yes, Elements offers parking.
Does Elements have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Elements offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Elements have a pool?
No, Elements does not have a pool.
Does Elements have accessible units?
No, Elements does not have accessible units.
Does Elements have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elements has units with dishwashers.
