925 30th Ave S
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

925 30th Ave S

925 30th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

925 30th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Seward

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
elevator
parking
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
2 bed, 2 bath Condo, available February 1st. 2020 - Property Id: 191924

Available from February 1st, 2020.
*2 Beds, 2 full Bath,
*1 study/computer den
*1,101 Sq. Ft.
*1 assigned Car port
*Controlled access, elevator.

Master Suite with walking closet and attached bath.

Spacious living/dining room with fire place. All rooms are in one floor.
Ceiling Fan. Dish washer, air conditioner. Limited Pets allowed
Laundry Care Center on the floor, Community/party room.
Close to downtown, U of M, Augsburg, West River Parkway. Easy access to Highway 94.
Seward Neighborhood with Co-op shops, many unique restaurants and banks.
*5 minutes walking distance to Mississippi river side.

Tenant pays only electric, cable and wi-fi.
Owner pays water, sewer, sanitation, association fee and hot water. Building outside and corridors etc. are managed professionally.

Tenant must have stable income and good rental history. All adults are to complete rental application.

Deposit: $1450.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/191924
Property Id 191924

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5406795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 30th Ave S have any available units?
925 30th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 925 30th Ave S have?
Some of 925 30th Ave S's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 30th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
925 30th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 30th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 925 30th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 925 30th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 925 30th Ave S offers parking.
Does 925 30th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 925 30th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 30th Ave S have a pool?
No, 925 30th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 925 30th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 925 30th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 925 30th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 925 30th Ave S has units with dishwashers.

