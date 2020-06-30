925 30th Ave S

Amenities

2 bed, 2 bath Condo, available February 1st. 2020 - Property Id: 191924



Available from February 1st, 2020.

*2 Beds, 2 full Bath,

*1 study/computer den

*1,101 Sq. Ft.

*1 assigned Car port

*Controlled access, elevator.



Master Suite with walking closet and attached bath.



Spacious living/dining room with fire place. All rooms are in one floor.

Ceiling Fan. Dish washer, air conditioner. Limited Pets allowed

Laundry Care Center on the floor, Community/party room.

Close to downtown, U of M, Augsburg, West River Parkway. Easy access to Highway 94.

Seward Neighborhood with Co-op shops, many unique restaurants and banks.

*5 minutes walking distance to Mississippi river side.



Tenant pays only electric, cable and wi-fi.

Owner pays water, sewer, sanitation, association fee and hot water. Building outside and corridors etc. are managed professionally.



Tenant must have stable income and good rental history. All adults are to complete rental application.



Deposit: $1450.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/191924

No Dogs Allowed



