914 University Ave Ne

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated fire pit

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking

Unique opportunity to live in the heart of NE Minneapolis! Come experience the fun and be part of a vibrant, fast-growing community!



Gorgeous unit, with a big yard and off-street parking! Available on 9/1/19.



HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:



- Lower-level unit, w/ hardwood floors, stained-glass windows, and french doors

- Approximately 1100 Sq Ft

- 3 Bedrooms/1 Bathroom (updated)

- Large Living Room

- Spacious Kitchen (updated)

- Washer/dryer included - it is NOT shared with upstairs unit

- Big front screen porch

- 3 OFF-STREET Parking Spaces (rare for urban living)



Why is this location so good? Come and find out for yourself!



Very Easily Accessible:



- 5 minutes from Downtown Mpls and 15-20 minutes from Downtown St. Paul

- About a 5 minute drive or 12 minute bike ride to main U of M Campus

- Central location to virtually any Twin Cities suburb



Plus...



- Many pubs, breweries, and eateries within walking distance

- Minutes from the Mississippi River and lots of walking/biking trails

- Close to multiple shopping centers

- Easy access to transit options



Why else would you want to live here? Here are a few reasons...



- Amazing landlord, who is very caring and responsive

- Landlord takes care of lawn care and almost all the snow

- The downstairs unit (where you would live) has been kept in great condition

- Potential for longer than 1-year lease

- Great neighboring tenants upstairs - kind and quiet



The Details:



- Rent is $1,650/mo, plus utilities

- Security deposit = 1 month rent

- Sorry, no pets (have beautiful hardwood floors)



This is a great opportunity to live in an awesome spot, with an attentive landlord. Over the years, nearly all my renters have stayed longer than 1 year in this property. It is a gem and will not last long on the market!



Contact Information:



You can call, email, or text Dan anytime at 651-675-7129. Thanks!