Last updated August 28 2019 at 8:05 AM

914 University Ave Ne

914 University Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

914 University Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55413
St. Anthony West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
Unique opportunity to live in the heart of NE Minneapolis! Come experience the fun and be part of a vibrant, fast-growing community!

Gorgeous unit, with a big yard and off-street parking! Available on 9/1/19.

HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:

- Lower-level unit, w/ hardwood floors, stained-glass windows, and french doors
- Approximately 1100 Sq Ft
- 3 Bedrooms/1 Bathroom (updated)
- Large Living Room
- Spacious Kitchen (updated)
- Washer/dryer included - it is NOT shared with upstairs unit
- Big front screen porch
- 3 OFF-STREET Parking Spaces (rare for urban living)

Why is this location so good? Come and find out for yourself!

Very Easily Accessible:

- 5 minutes from Downtown Mpls and 15-20 minutes from Downtown St. Paul
- About a 5 minute drive or 12 minute bike ride to main U of M Campus
- Central location to virtually any Twin Cities suburb

Plus...

- Many pubs, breweries, and eateries within walking distance
- Minutes from the Mississippi River and lots of walking/biking trails
- Close to multiple shopping centers
- Easy access to transit options

Why else would you want to live here? Here are a few reasons...

- Amazing landlord, who is very caring and responsive
- Landlord takes care of lawn care and almost all the snow
- The downstairs unit (where you would live) has been kept in great condition
- Potential for longer than 1-year lease
- Great neighboring tenants upstairs - kind and quiet

The Details:

- Rent is $1,650/mo, plus utilities
- Security deposit = 1 month rent
- Sorry, no pets (have beautiful hardwood floors)

This is a great opportunity to live in an awesome spot, with an attentive landlord. Over the years, nearly all my renters have stayed longer than 1 year in this property. It is a gem and will not last long on the market!

Contact Information:

You can call, email, or text Dan anytime at 651-675-7129. Thanks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 University Ave Ne have any available units?
914 University Ave Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 914 University Ave Ne have?
Some of 914 University Ave Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 University Ave Ne currently offering any rent specials?
914 University Ave Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 University Ave Ne pet-friendly?
No, 914 University Ave Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 914 University Ave Ne offer parking?
Yes, 914 University Ave Ne offers parking.
Does 914 University Ave Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 914 University Ave Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 University Ave Ne have a pool?
No, 914 University Ave Ne does not have a pool.
Does 914 University Ave Ne have accessible units?
No, 914 University Ave Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 914 University Ave Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 914 University Ave Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
