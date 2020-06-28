914 University Ave Ne

Amenities
Unique opportunity to live in the heart of NE Minneapolis! Come experience the fun and be part of a vibrant, fast-growing community!
Gorgeous unit, with a big yard and off-street parking! Available on 9/1/19.
HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:
- Lower-level unit, w/ hardwood floors, stained-glass windows, and french doors
- Approximately 1100 Sq Ft
- 3 Bedrooms/1 Bathroom (updated)
- Large Living Room
- Spacious Kitchen (updated)
- Washer/dryer included - it is NOT shared with upstairs unit
- Big front screen porch
- 3 OFF-STREET Parking Spaces (rare for urban living)
Why is this location so good? Come and find out for yourself!
Very Easily Accessible:
- 5 minutes from Downtown Mpls and 15-20 minutes from Downtown St. Paul
- About a 5 minute drive or 12 minute bike ride to main U of M Campus
- Central location to virtually any Twin Cities suburb
Plus...
- Many pubs, breweries, and eateries within walking distance
- Minutes from the Mississippi River and lots of walking/biking trails
- Close to multiple shopping centers
- Easy access to transit options
Why else would you want to live here? Here are a few reasons...
- Amazing landlord, who is very caring and responsive
- Landlord takes care of lawn care and almost all the snow
- The downstairs unit (where you would live) has been kept in great condition
- Potential for longer than 1-year lease
- Great neighboring tenants upstairs - kind and quiet
The Details:
- Rent is $1,650/mo, plus utilities
- Security deposit = 1 month rent
- Sorry, no pets (have beautiful hardwood floors)
This is a great opportunity to live in an awesome spot, with an attentive landlord. Over the years, nearly all my renters have stayed longer than 1 year in this property. It is a gem and will not last long on the market!
Contact Information:
You can call, email, or text Dan anytime at 651-675-7129. Thanks!