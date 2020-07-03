901 W 61st Street

Amenities
Beautifully updated home in Southwest Minneapolis area. Kitchen features granite counter tops, tile back splash, and stainless steel appliances. Remodeled main bath plus new roof, furnace, a/c, backyard fence and upgraded electrical. Basement includes gas fireplace and egress window. Close to lakes, restaurants, and shopping! Application Fee: $50/adult Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, cable, internet Owner pays water/sewer/trash and is responsible for snow and lawn care Pets negotiable Contact for application requirements