901 W 61st Street

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Beautifully updated home in Southwest Minneapolis area. Kitchen features granite counter tops, tile back splash, and stainless steel appliances. Remodeled main bath plus new roof, furnace, a/c, backyard fence and upgraded electrical. Basement includes gas fireplace and egress window. Close to lakes, restaurants, and shopping! Application Fee: $50/adult Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, cable, internet Owner pays water/sewer/trash and is responsible for snow and lawn care Pets negotiable Contact for application requirements