Last updated January 15 2020 at 3:20 PM

901 W 61st Street

901 West 61st Street · No Longer Available
Location

901 West 61st Street, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Windom

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Beautifully updated home in Southwest Minneapolis area. Kitchen features granite counter tops, tile back splash, and stainless steel appliances. Remodeled main bath plus new roof, furnace, a/c, backyard fence and upgraded electrical. Basement includes gas fireplace and egress window. Close to lakes, restaurants, and shopping! Application Fee: $50/adult Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, cable, internet Owner pays water/sewer/trash and is responsible for snow and lawn care Pets negotiable Contact for application requirements

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 W 61st Street have any available units?
901 W 61st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 W 61st Street have?
Some of 901 W 61st Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 W 61st Street currently offering any rent specials?
901 W 61st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 W 61st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 901 W 61st Street is pet friendly.
Does 901 W 61st Street offer parking?
No, 901 W 61st Street does not offer parking.
Does 901 W 61st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 W 61st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 W 61st Street have a pool?
No, 901 W 61st Street does not have a pool.
Does 901 W 61st Street have accessible units?
No, 901 W 61st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 901 W 61st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 901 W 61st Street does not have units with dishwashers.

