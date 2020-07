Amenities

Single-family home available now! Situated directly between the UMN Minneapolis and St Paul campus, 2 blocks from bus lines, and on a beautifully wooded corner lot. This single-family home has 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and the basement was recently finished. Enjoy hardwood floors and newer appliances. Laundry included at no cost in the basement. Easy street parking for all cars. Available now!