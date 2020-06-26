842 25th Ave. SE

Amenities
Available Sept 1st, 2020. Nice duplex on a very quiet neighborhood right near the U of M campus. The unit has a great layout with 2 bedrooms and bathroom on each level.
Schedule your showing today!
RENTAL APPROVAL CRITERIA
600+ credit rating or 3x monthly rent in gross income (may be supplemented with an eligible co-signer)
No defaulted credit or loan accounts w/in last 5 years
No prior evictions
24+ months of verifiable rental history (may be supplemented with an eligible co-signer)
No misdemeanors w/in past 3 years
No felonies w/in past 7 years
No history of violent conduct, criminal sexual conduct, or drug-related felonies