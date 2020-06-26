All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated January 3 2020 at 9:37 AM

842 25th Ave. SE

842 25th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

842 25th Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
range
oven
Available Sept 1st, 2020. Nice duplex on a very quiet neighborhood right near the U of M campus. The unit has a great layout with 2 bedrooms and bathroom on each level.

Schedule your showing today!

RENTAL APPROVAL CRITERIA

600+ credit rating or 3x monthly rent in gross income (may be supplemented with an eligible co-signer)
No defaulted credit or loan accounts w/in last 5 years
No prior evictions
24+ months of verifiable rental history (may be supplemented with an eligible co-signer)
No misdemeanors w/in past 3 years
No felonies w/in past 7 years
No history of violent conduct, criminal sexual conduct, or drug-related felonies

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 842 25th Ave. SE have any available units?
842 25th Ave. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 842 25th Ave. SE have?
Some of 842 25th Ave. SE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 842 25th Ave. SE currently offering any rent specials?
842 25th Ave. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 842 25th Ave. SE pet-friendly?
No, 842 25th Ave. SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 842 25th Ave. SE offer parking?
No, 842 25th Ave. SE does not offer parking.
Does 842 25th Ave. SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 842 25th Ave. SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 842 25th Ave. SE have a pool?
No, 842 25th Ave. SE does not have a pool.
Does 842 25th Ave. SE have accessible units?
No, 842 25th Ave. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 842 25th Ave. SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 842 25th Ave. SE does not have units with dishwashers.
