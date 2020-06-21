All apartments in Minneapolis
840 25th Ave. SE

840 Southeast 25th Avenue · (612) 474-5200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

840 Southeast 25th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
AVAILABLE SEPT 1ST **$300 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH'S RENT IF YOU SIGN A LEASE BEFORE JUNE 26TH!**

Nice duplex in a very quiet neighborhood right near the University of Minnesota campus. The unit has a great layout with 2 bedrooms and one bathroom on each level. Lots of storage room and large closets.

Pet friendly, additional fees and agreements apply. Non-smoking. Tenants pay electricity, gas, and trash/recycle. Management pays for water and lawn mowing. Tenants take care of snow removal in accordance with City of Minneapolis ordinances.

Apply and schedule your showing today! Application fee is $30 nonrefundable. Tenants will be screened on criminal background, credit check, income, and rental history. 2.5x total combined income to rent required.

Rental not currently eligible for Section 8 housing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 840 25th Ave. SE have any available units?
840 25th Ave. SE has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 840 25th Ave. SE have?
Some of 840 25th Ave. SE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 840 25th Ave. SE currently offering any rent specials?
840 25th Ave. SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 840 25th Ave. SE pet-friendly?
No, 840 25th Ave. SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 840 25th Ave. SE offer parking?
No, 840 25th Ave. SE does not offer parking.
Does 840 25th Ave. SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 840 25th Ave. SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 840 25th Ave. SE have a pool?
No, 840 25th Ave. SE does not have a pool.
Does 840 25th Ave. SE have accessible units?
No, 840 25th Ave. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 840 25th Ave. SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 840 25th Ave. SE does not have units with dishwashers.
