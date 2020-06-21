840 25th Ave. SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry

AVAILABLE SEPT 1ST **$300 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH'S RENT IF YOU SIGN A LEASE BEFORE JUNE 26TH!**



Nice duplex in a very quiet neighborhood right near the University of Minnesota campus. The unit has a great layout with 2 bedrooms and one bathroom on each level. Lots of storage room and large closets.



Pet friendly, additional fees and agreements apply. Non-smoking. Tenants pay electricity, gas, and trash/recycle. Management pays for water and lawn mowing. Tenants take care of snow removal in accordance with City of Minneapolis ordinances.



Apply and schedule your showing today! Application fee is $30 nonrefundable. Tenants will be screened on criminal background, credit check, income, and rental history. 2.5x total combined income to rent required.



Rental not currently eligible for Section 8 housing.