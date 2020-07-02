833 25th Ave Se

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

Located in a quaint cul-de-sac. This 5 bed/2bath is inviting for any college student. A newly remolded kitchen joins the living area with stunning wood floors. Hangout and study in one of the 5 bedrooms located on any of the 3 floors. Enjoy free on and off-street parking and a private backyard.



• New energy efficient windows and roof

• FREE full washer/dryer

• FREE Ample On-street parking

• Generous backyard

• Securable, enclosed, outdoor storage space

• Close to UM campus

• Close to bus lines and stops