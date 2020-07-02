All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 833 25th Ave Se.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
833 25th Ave Se
Last updated December 28 2019 at 8:07 AM

833 25th Ave Se

833 Southeast 25th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

833 Southeast 25th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Located in a quaint cul-de-sac. This 5 bed/2bath is inviting for any college student. A newly remolded kitchen joins the living area with stunning wood floors. Hangout and study in one of the 5 bedrooms located on any of the 3 floors. Enjoy free on and off-street parking and a private backyard.

• New energy efficient windows and roof
• FREE full washer/dryer
• FREE Ample On-street parking
• Generous backyard
• Securable, enclosed, outdoor storage space
• Close to UM campus
• Close to bus lines and stops

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 833 25th Ave Se have any available units?
833 25th Ave Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 833 25th Ave Se have?
Some of 833 25th Ave Se's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 833 25th Ave Se currently offering any rent specials?
833 25th Ave Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 833 25th Ave Se pet-friendly?
No, 833 25th Ave Se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 833 25th Ave Se offer parking?
Yes, 833 25th Ave Se offers parking.
Does 833 25th Ave Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 833 25th Ave Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 833 25th Ave Se have a pool?
No, 833 25th Ave Se does not have a pool.
Does 833 25th Ave Se have accessible units?
No, 833 25th Ave Se does not have accessible units.
Does 833 25th Ave Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 833 25th Ave Se has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Churchill
111 Marquette Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
The Walkway
1320 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Sora Minneapolis
600 5th Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55792
Grain Belt
1215 Marshall St NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Westwood Apartments
3708, 3720, 3620 W 32nd St
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Smyth Lofts
212 North 2nd Street
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Lime
2904 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University