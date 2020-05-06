800 27th Ave NE

Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom, 2 bath NE Minneapolis home - enclosed front porch, separate dining room, 1 bedroom on the main level with a half bath ensuite. Upper level has two bedrooms and a full bath. Detached huge oversized two car garage included, partially fenced yard!



Available early April! Tenant is responsible for all utilities to the home, lawn maintenance and snow removal. Sorry, no pets allowed. This is a 2 year lease.



Application fee of $35.00/adult. No section 8 programs, monthly income must be $4,050. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies. 600+ credit score.