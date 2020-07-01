740 Portland Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors gym elevator fireplace microwave furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave oven Property Amenities elevator gym

Absolutely stunning custom designed sunlit corner downtown condo unit. Special features include: European designer lighting throughout, Hickory wood floors, Wine Frig, Microwave steam oven, soft close cabinets, 10 ft Island with marble waterfall, custom barn wood fireplace, automated solar sun shades, custom storage cabinets, custom closets in both bedrooms, Italian bath counter tops so much more. Furnished options may also be available please inquire. $3,000 rent for an October 15th move in.