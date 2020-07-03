All apartments in Minneapolis
738 Jefferson Street NE
738 Jefferson Street NE

738 Jefferson Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

738 Jefferson Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55413
St. Anthony East

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ada3712015 ----
Close to the heart of every place you want to be, this cozy bungalow is a true classic inside and out. Well-maintained with beautiful hardwood floors, generous room sizes, charming paint colors, a bright and open living-dining space for you to divvy up however you wish, and an abundance of flex space in the lower level. Enjoy backyard privacy where you can chill, socialize or do a little gardening. You?ll appreciate the additional alley parking and detached, oversized 1-car garage with built-in storage. And the location can?t be beat! Surrounded by great food and entertainment, only 10 blocks from Mississippi River parks and trails, with quick access to public transportation, I-35W and I-94.

Available: March 15, 2019

Utilities Included in Rent: None
Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others

Normal Water Utility Usage Fee/Trash : $95/month

Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)

Pet Policy: 2 under 20 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit

Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 738 Jefferson Street NE have any available units?
738 Jefferson Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 738 Jefferson Street NE have?
Some of 738 Jefferson Street NE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 738 Jefferson Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
738 Jefferson Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 Jefferson Street NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 738 Jefferson Street NE is pet friendly.
Does 738 Jefferson Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 738 Jefferson Street NE offers parking.
Does 738 Jefferson Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 738 Jefferson Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 Jefferson Street NE have a pool?
No, 738 Jefferson Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 738 Jefferson Street NE have accessible units?
No, 738 Jefferson Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 738 Jefferson Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 738 Jefferson Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.

