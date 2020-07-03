738 Jefferson Street NE

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning some paid utils

Close to the heart of every place you want to be, this cozy bungalow is a true classic inside and out. Well-maintained with beautiful hardwood floors, generous room sizes, charming paint colors, a bright and open living-dining space for you to divvy up however you wish, and an abundance of flex space in the lower level. Enjoy backyard privacy where you can chill, socialize or do a little gardening. You?ll appreciate the additional alley parking and detached, oversized 1-car garage with built-in storage. And the location can?t be beat! Surrounded by great food and entertainment, only 10 blocks from Mississippi River parks and trails, with quick access to public transportation, I-35W and I-94.



Available: March 15, 2019



Utilities Included in Rent: None

Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others



Normal Water Utility Usage Fee/Trash : $95/month



Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)



Pet Policy: 2 under 20 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit



