728 N 3rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator fire pit gym parking shuffle board bbq/grill lobby new construction

New, fully furnished corner unit in modern, high-design Sable building. Corner unit with more light & view of trees, true private bedroom with full-height walls, secured & underground parking. Building features beautiful lobby with shuffleboard, rooftop deck with BBQ grills, fire pits & comfortable seating. Fitness center in connected Nordic complex anticipated to open in July 2020. The popular North Loop neighborhood is just outside the door! Walk to everything, including award-winning restaurants/food halls, breweries & cocktail rooms, river trails, Target Field, light rail transit, groceries & more. (3-12 month rental preferred, but shorter/longer terms also available).