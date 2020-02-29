All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:16 PM

728 N 3rd Street

728 N 3rd St · (612) 821-7400
Location

728 N 3rd St, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Warehouse District

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 612 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
shuffle board
bbq/grill
lobby
new construction
New, fully furnished corner unit in modern, high-design Sable building. Corner unit with more light & view of trees, true private bedroom with full-height walls, secured & underground parking. Building features beautiful lobby with shuffleboard, rooftop deck with BBQ grills, fire pits & comfortable seating. Fitness center in connected Nordic complex anticipated to open in July 2020. The popular North Loop neighborhood is just outside the door! Walk to everything, including award-winning restaurants/food halls, breweries & cocktail rooms, river trails, Target Field, light rail transit, groceries & more. (3-12 month rental preferred, but shorter/longer terms also available).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 728 N 3rd Street have any available units?
728 N 3rd Street has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 728 N 3rd Street have?
Some of 728 N 3rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 728 N 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
728 N 3rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 N 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 728 N 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 728 N 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 728 N 3rd Street does offer parking.
Does 728 N 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 728 N 3rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 N 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 728 N 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 728 N 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 728 N 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 728 N 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 728 N 3rd Street has units with dishwashers.
