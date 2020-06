Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 1.5 story home just blocks from Wirth Park, bus lines, and near downtown. This home has lots of character featuring hardwood, coved ceilings and a recently updated bathroom. It also includes a fenced in yard and unfinished basement with lots of room for storage. Call for more information.