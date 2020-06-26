702 N 1st Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Live in one of the most amazing properties in all of the North Loop, at this top floor Itasca Lofts 1BR, 1BA with massive rooftop patio and spectacular downtown and western views! Along with one of the most amazing private patios in all of Mpls, unit features include exposed brick walls, timber beams, exposed ceilings and ductwork, new hardwood flooring, oversized windows brining in tons of natural light/skyline and western views, fully remodeled amazing modern bath, nicely appointed bedroom.