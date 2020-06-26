All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated May 7 2019 at 6:05 AM

702 N 1st Street

702 1st Street North · No Longer Available
Location

702 1st Street North, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Warehouse District

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Live in one of the most amazing properties in all of the North Loop, at this top floor Itasca Lofts 1BR, 1BA with massive rooftop patio and spectacular downtown and western views! Along with one of the most amazing private patios in all of Mpls, unit features include exposed brick walls, timber beams, exposed ceilings and ductwork, new hardwood flooring, oversized windows brining in tons of natural light/skyline and western views, fully remodeled amazing modern bath, nicely appointed bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 N 1st Street have any available units?
702 N 1st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 702 N 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
702 N 1st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 N 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 702 N 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 702 N 1st Street offer parking?
No, 702 N 1st Street does not offer parking.
Does 702 N 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 N 1st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 N 1st Street have a pool?
No, 702 N 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 702 N 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 702 N 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 702 N 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 N 1st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 702 N 1st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 702 N 1st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
