700 Washington Avenue N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access

Experience true industrial loft living in this top floor west facing Tower Lofts unit available in the heart of the vibrant North Loop neighborhood. Overlooking Washington Ave this1BR, 1BA loft features over 1000 square feet of living space, massive arched windows unique to the 6th floor, polished concrete floors, concrete pillars, 15 ft. concrete ceilings, open concept loft living and kitchen area, stainless steel appliances, gas range, huge bedroom area with built in closet organizers and transom brining in tons of natural light. Included in rent: Indoor heated parking, storage unit, water/sewer/trash, gas, heating, air conditioning, basic cable, internet. Tower Lofts amenities includes onsite professional management, secure access, bike storage, massive rooftop patio with amazing city views/fire pits/seating/grilling and more.