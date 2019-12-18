All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated September 27 2019 at 2:59 PM

700 Washington Avenue N

700 Washington Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

700 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Warehouse District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
Experience true industrial loft living in this top floor west facing Tower Lofts unit available in the heart of the vibrant North Loop neighborhood. Overlooking Washington Ave this1BR, 1BA loft features over 1000 square feet of living space, massive arched windows unique to the 6th floor, polished concrete floors, concrete pillars, 15 ft. concrete ceilings, open concept loft living and kitchen area, stainless steel appliances, gas range, huge bedroom area with built in closet organizers and transom brining in tons of natural light. Included in rent: Indoor heated parking, storage unit, water/sewer/trash, gas, heating, air conditioning, basic cable, internet. Tower Lofts amenities includes onsite professional management, secure access, bike storage, massive rooftop patio with amazing city views/fire pits/seating/grilling and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Washington Avenue N have any available units?
700 Washington Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 Washington Avenue N have?
Some of 700 Washington Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Washington Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
700 Washington Avenue N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Washington Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 700 Washington Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 700 Washington Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 700 Washington Avenue N does offer parking.
Does 700 Washington Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 Washington Avenue N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Washington Avenue N have a pool?
No, 700 Washington Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 700 Washington Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 700 Washington Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Washington Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 Washington Avenue N has units with dishwashers.
