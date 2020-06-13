Amenities

Junction Flats has great amenities with amazing walkability to the best of the North Loop. This is a pet-friendly community with reservable Skylounge; huge pool deck with hot tub, fire pit, and grilling stations; dog park and indoor dog wash; reservable club room; exercise center and fitness studio with on-demand classes; large lobby with free coffee bar and work stations; available indoor heated parking and secure bike storage; dry cleaning delivery; and package lockers. Apartments have granite countertops, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, gas stoves, tiled backsplash, and roller shades. 1st floor units have polished concrete floors, high ceilings, exposed ductwork and patios; all other units have wood plank flooring and balconies. Photos of similar unit. Pricing and availability subject to change daily.