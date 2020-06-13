All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:45 AM

643 N 5th

643 North 5th Street · (612) 254-0149
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

643 North 5th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55401
North Loop

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 630 · Avail. now

$1,415

Studio · 1 Bath · 549 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
lobby
Junction Flats has great amenities with amazing walkability to the best of the North Loop. This is a pet-friendly community with reservable Skylounge; huge pool deck with hot tub, fire pit, and grilling stations; dog park and indoor dog wash; reservable club room; exercise center and fitness studio with on-demand classes; large lobby with free coffee bar and work stations; available indoor heated parking and secure bike storage; dry cleaning delivery; and package lockers. Apartments have granite countertops, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, gas stoves, tiled backsplash, and roller shades. 1st floor units have polished concrete floors, high ceilings, exposed ductwork and patios; all other units have wood plank flooring and balconies. Photos of similar unit. Pricing and availability subject to change daily.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 643 N 5th have any available units?
643 N 5th has a unit available for $1,415 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 643 N 5th have?
Some of 643 N 5th's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 643 N 5th currently offering any rent specials?
643 N 5th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 643 N 5th pet-friendly?
Yes, 643 N 5th is pet friendly.
Does 643 N 5th offer parking?
Yes, 643 N 5th does offer parking.
Does 643 N 5th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 643 N 5th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 643 N 5th have a pool?
Yes, 643 N 5th has a pool.
Does 643 N 5th have accessible units?
No, 643 N 5th does not have accessible units.
Does 643 N 5th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 643 N 5th has units with dishwashers.
