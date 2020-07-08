637 19th Ave. NE

Amenities

This beautiful, newer built, single family home in the Art District of Northeast Minneapolis welcomes you with a lovely front porch, perfect for enjoying morning coffee or an evening breeze. The foyer is spacious with plenty of room for those long MN good-byes. This home boasts an open feel, great for entertaining, with a large living room, formal dining room with a bay window and kitchen that offers stainless steel appliances, tons of cabinet and countertop space, along with a designer center island for a more informal dining option. There's also a half bathroom and mudroom area along with a backdoor entrance that leads out to an awesome backyard! Gorgeous wood floors throughout the main floor. The upper level features a master bedroom with a private bathroom and large walk-in closet. Two more bedrooms and a full bathroom complete the upstairs. Ceiling fans adorn all of the bedrooms. The unfinished basement houses the washer and dryer and is great for storage! Other features include neutral paint colors, glam lighting, soft-close kitchen cabinetry, lots of windows providing natural light, and a two car detached garage with off-street parking pad behind garage for 1-2 cars (Save hundreds on parking).



Located in a great neighborhood within walking distance to Indeed Brewing, Able Seedhouse Brewing, Animal BBQ, Popul Vuh, Centro, Solar Arts Studio, Psycho Suzi's, the Mississippi River and numerous river trails to enjoy biking or walking. You can also walk out your door to all the Central Avenue restaurants, shops and art spaces for which Northeast is famous!



Lease Terms: $2,395 for a 24-month lease. $2,595 for a 12-month lease.

Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent. Tenant is responsible for all utilities (water, trash, electric and gas) as well as snow and lawn care. Cats may be accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. Sorry but no dogs for this rental. This home does not qualify for section 8.



Take a video tour at https://youtu.be/fjyqAWqAxbA



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

