Last updated April 30 2020 at 4:16 AM

637 19th Ave. NE

637 Northeast 19th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

637 Northeast 19th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Holland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This beautiful, newer built, single family home in the Art District of Northeast Minneapolis welcomes you with a lovely front porch, perfect for enjoying morning coffee or an evening breeze. The foyer is spacious with plenty of room for those long MN good-byes. This home boasts an open feel, great for entertaining, with a large living room, formal dining room with a bay window and kitchen that offers stainless steel appliances, tons of cabinet and countertop space, along with a designer center island for a more informal dining option. There's also a half bathroom and mudroom area along with a backdoor entrance that leads out to an awesome backyard! Gorgeous wood floors throughout the main floor. The upper level features a master bedroom with a private bathroom and large walk-in closet. Two more bedrooms and a full bathroom complete the upstairs. Ceiling fans adorn all of the bedrooms. The unfinished basement houses the washer and dryer and is great for storage! Other features include neutral paint colors, glam lighting, soft-close kitchen cabinetry, lots of windows providing natural light, and a two car detached garage with off-street parking pad behind garage for 1-2 cars (Save hundreds on parking).

Located in a great neighborhood within walking distance to Indeed Brewing, Able Seedhouse Brewing, Animal BBQ, Popul Vuh, Centro, Solar Arts Studio, Psycho Suzi's, the Mississippi River and numerous river trails to enjoy biking or walking. You can also walk out your door to all the Central Avenue restaurants, shops and art spaces for which Northeast is famous!

Lease Terms: $2,395 for a 24-month lease. $2,595 for a 12-month lease.
Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent. Tenant is responsible for all utilities (water, trash, electric and gas) as well as snow and lawn care. Cats may be accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. Sorry but no dogs for this rental. This home does not qualify for section 8.

Take a video tour at https://youtu.be/fjyqAWqAxbA

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Beautiful, SFH in NE Minneapolis Art District. SO many upgrades & wonderful features!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 637 19th Ave. NE have any available units?
637 19th Ave. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 637 19th Ave. NE have?
Some of 637 19th Ave. NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 637 19th Ave. NE currently offering any rent specials?
637 19th Ave. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 637 19th Ave. NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 637 19th Ave. NE is pet friendly.
Does 637 19th Ave. NE offer parking?
Yes, 637 19th Ave. NE offers parking.
Does 637 19th Ave. NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 637 19th Ave. NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 637 19th Ave. NE have a pool?
No, 637 19th Ave. NE does not have a pool.
Does 637 19th Ave. NE have accessible units?
No, 637 19th Ave. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 637 19th Ave. NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 637 19th Ave. NE has units with dishwashers.

