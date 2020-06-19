630 Quincy Street Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Hello potential tenant,



This is a stylish and well appointed upper floor duplex unit.



Enjoy the summer with the large back deck.



2 Bedrooms



Hardwood floors, modern paint colors, updated kitchen and some exposed brick

make this unit unique and fresh.



In unit Washer/Dryer (rare for this kind of unit)



Off Street Parking Included



Looking for responsible tenants.



Tenant Qualifications:



Must have 3X rental amount in gross income ($4500+)

Good rental history

Clean background (no evictions, felonies)



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/630-quincy-st-ne-minneapolis-mn-55413-usa-unit-2/1b94ae15-196a-46eb-a347-711318f3ef26



(RLNE5091726)