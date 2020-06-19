All apartments in Minneapolis
630 Quincy Street Northeast

630 Quincy Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

630 Quincy Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55413
St. Anthony East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Hello potential tenant,

This is a stylish and well appointed upper floor duplex unit.

Enjoy the summer with the large back deck.

2 Bedrooms

Hardwood floors, modern paint colors, updated kitchen and some exposed brick
make this unit unique and fresh.

In unit Washer/Dryer (rare for this kind of unit)

Off Street Parking Included

Looking for responsible tenants.

Tenant Qualifications:

Must have 3X rental amount in gross income ($4500+)
Good rental history
Clean background (no evictions, felonies)

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/630-quincy-st-ne-minneapolis-mn-55413-usa-unit-2/1b94ae15-196a-46eb-a347-711318f3ef26

(RLNE5091726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 Quincy Street Northeast have any available units?
630 Quincy Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 630 Quincy Street Northeast have?
Some of 630 Quincy Street Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 630 Quincy Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
630 Quincy Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 Quincy Street Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 630 Quincy Street Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 630 Quincy Street Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 630 Quincy Street Northeast offers parking.
Does 630 Quincy Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 630 Quincy Street Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 Quincy Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 630 Quincy Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 630 Quincy Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 630 Quincy Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 630 Quincy Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 630 Quincy Street Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
