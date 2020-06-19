630 Quincy Street Northeast

Amenities
Hello potential tenant,
This is a stylish and well appointed upper floor duplex unit.
Enjoy the summer with the large back deck.
2 Bedrooms
Hardwood floors, modern paint colors, updated kitchen and some exposed brick
make this unit unique and fresh.
In unit Washer/Dryer (rare for this kind of unit)
Off Street Parking Included
Looking for responsible tenants.
Tenant Qualifications:
Must have 3X rental amount in gross income ($4500+)
Good rental history
Clean background (no evictions, felonies)
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/630-quincy-st-ne-minneapolis-mn-55413-usa-unit-2/1b94ae15-196a-46eb-a347-711318f3ef26
