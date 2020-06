Amenities

621 10th Ave Available 09/02/20 Charming 5 Bedroom home in Dinkytown - Available September 2nd! - This spacious 5 bedroom home is located just blocks away from Dinkytown and the University of Minnesota campus with convenient access to 35W.



FEATURE:

- Pool Table Room and Living Room with built in woodwork

- Built in woodwork storage in office and Fireplace.

- Kitchen pantry

- Gas Stove with Vent Hood.

- Stainless-Steel Full-Size Fridge with Ice/water dispenser

- Ample Kitchen counter and cabinet space

- Kitchen Island Table

- Private Back Deck with Fire pit

- Washer Dryer, deep sink, open hanger rod for linen.

- Bar

- Extra Storage

- 2 Full bath, large square bathtub with seating/shower combo

- Linen Closet

- Online Application and Rent Payments

- 24/7 Emergency Maintenance

- In-Unit Laundry

- Off-street parking



Now accepting applications for 9/2/2020 Move In!



(RLNE5830918)