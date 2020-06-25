619 Southeast 8th Street

Amenities
110 Available 08/01/20 Located in a prime location between the U of M, NE Mpls, and downtown.
Vibrant and eclectic neighborhood of Marcy-Holmes .
Available: August 1st
Amenities Include:
Open floorplan
Central Air
Underground heated garage
In-unit laundry
Storage room
On busline
Paid water and garbage
Pets allowed
Party/Common room
Access to private backyard
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/619-se-8th-st-minneapolis-mn-55414-usa-unit-110/f218db7f-fc64-4fbf-b974-75d29b361843
(RLNE5735266)