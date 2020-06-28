All apartments in Minneapolis
617 Marshall St NE
Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:59 AM

617 Marshall St NE

617 Northeast Marshall Street · No Longer Available
Location

617 Northeast Marshall Street, Minneapolis, MN 55413
St. Anthony West

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nicely Remodeled 4bd 2ba 2 car garage plus storage shed, Fenced Yard in NE - Great NE location near Boom Island Park & Nicollet Island.
Nicely Remodeled Home:
New carpet, fresh paint, new lighting, kitchen appliances, cabinets, flooring, 2 remodeled bathrooms with awesome ceramic. This home boasts a spacious kitchen,finished basement, patio & fenced yard with flower gardens.
Walk to river trails,restaurants and entertainment - truly an exceptional NE location.
$2,999.00/mo*
$3,048.00 Deposit
pet considered on a case by case basis with $500 refundable pet deposit & $35/mo pet rent and signed pet responsibility addendum - additional conditions may apply
*Advertised price assumes basic maintenance agreement in which tenant is responsible for: light bulbs, furnace filters, batteries, lawn, snow, water softener salt, etc.
9+ month lease preferred
$70 Application fee per adult
this Property is not Section 8 approved
smoking / vaping is not permitted
Heather Dietrich Feigum
Real Estate Broker
Our Area Homes
763.200.1428 or ourareahomesinfo@gmail.com
Licensed in MN 20077223 ; 40571395

(RLNE5152439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

