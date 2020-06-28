617 Marshall St NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nicely Remodeled 4bd 2ba 2 car garage plus storage shed, Fenced Yard in NE - Great NE location near Boom Island Park & Nicollet Island.

Nicely Remodeled Home:

New carpet, fresh paint, new lighting, kitchen appliances, cabinets, flooring, 2 remodeled bathrooms with awesome ceramic. This home boasts a spacious kitchen,finished basement, patio & fenced yard with flower gardens.

Walk to river trails,restaurants and entertainment - truly an exceptional NE location.

$2,999.00/mo*

$3,048.00 Deposit

pet considered on a case by case basis with $500 refundable pet deposit & $35/mo pet rent and signed pet responsibility addendum - additional conditions may apply

*Advertised price assumes basic maintenance agreement in which tenant is responsible for: light bulbs, furnace filters, batteries, lawn, snow, water softener salt, etc.

9+ month lease preferred

$70 Application fee per adult

this Property is not Section 8 approved

smoking / vaping is not permitted

Heather Dietrich Feigum

Real Estate Broker

Our Area Homes

763.200.1428 or ourareahomesinfo@gmail.com

Licensed in MN 20077223 ; 40571395



(RLNE5152439)