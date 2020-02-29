All apartments in Minneapolis
613 Fillmore St. NE
Last updated May 5 2019 at 10:13 AM

613 Fillmore St. NE

613 Fillmore Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

613 Fillmore Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Beltrami

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 5BD/2BA + 2 offices near the University of Minnesota & Northeast. Newly remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. 2 living rooms w/ hardwood floors! - This house is in a great location of NE Minneapolis and is currently being renovated (photos were taken before updates). It will be available for a May 1st or mid-May move in. Some of this properties features include:

- Spacious kitchen with new tile
- Remodeled bathroom w/ NEW tile and vanity
- New carpet and paint through out
- Washer/dryer
- Pets approved ($50/mo. pet rent)
- Detached Garage (4 spots)
- Dishwasher
- Storage Space
- And Much More!

Tenants are responsible for all utilities (water/trash, gas and electric).

**Renter's insurance is required.

For questions or a showing contact Alex at (612)-791-1414 (text/email preferred)

(RLNE4837609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 Fillmore St. NE have any available units?
613 Fillmore St. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 613 Fillmore St. NE have?
Some of 613 Fillmore St. NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 Fillmore St. NE currently offering any rent specials?
613 Fillmore St. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 Fillmore St. NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 613 Fillmore St. NE is pet friendly.
Does 613 Fillmore St. NE offer parking?
Yes, 613 Fillmore St. NE offers parking.
Does 613 Fillmore St. NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 613 Fillmore St. NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 Fillmore St. NE have a pool?
No, 613 Fillmore St. NE does not have a pool.
Does 613 Fillmore St. NE have accessible units?
No, 613 Fillmore St. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 613 Fillmore St. NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 613 Fillmore St. NE has units with dishwashers.
