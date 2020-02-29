613 Fillmore St. NE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great 5BD/2BA + 2 offices near the University of Minnesota & Northeast. Newly remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. 2 living rooms w/ hardwood floors! - This house is in a great location of NE Minneapolis and is currently being renovated (photos were taken before updates). It will be available for a May 1st or mid-May move in. Some of this properties features include:



- Spacious kitchen with new tile

- Remodeled bathroom w/ NEW tile and vanity

- New carpet and paint through out

- Washer/dryer

- Pets approved ($50/mo. pet rent)

- Detached Garage (4 spots)

- Dishwasher

- Storage Space

- And Much More!



Tenants are responsible for all utilities (water/trash, gas and electric).



**Renter's insurance is required.



For questions or a showing contact Alex at (612)-791-1414 (text/email preferred)



(RLNE4837609)