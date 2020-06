Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

Absolutely Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2-Story Stone Arch Condo nestled along the riverbank. Home features an expansive kitchen w center island, great for entertaining, a main level office, a brick-walled great room, remodeled bathrooms, a custom walk-in closet and a personal library in the master. PLUS a private walk out patio w separate entrance. The rooftop common area offers spectacular views of the city skyline along with the river and St. Anthony Main. You simply cannot miss this home.