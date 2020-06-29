5921 27th Ave S

Amenities

Large 3 bedroom 2 bath house with Garage, AC, Laundry and Fenced in backyard. This nice stucco rambler has 3 Bedrooms and a bathroom on the main floor, with hardwood floors throughout upper level. There is a great addition out back for a second living space on the main floor. The kitchen has all updated stainless steel appliances. The second bath is located in the large basement along with laundry room. You also have a 2-car garage and fenced yard with shed that is included. This location can get you south or north of the cities within minutes as it is close to Cedar and 62. Check out the 5-8 Club to enjoy a juicy lucy over lunch and go shopping just south on 66th street in Richfield, where there is a Home Depot and Target among other necessary shops and restaurants! Tenants are responsible for all utilities as well as lawn care and snow removal. This home is pet-friendly, however pet fees will apply. Call us today to set up a showing! 651-491-8005