Minneapolis, MN
5921 27th Ave S
Last updated March 7 2020 at 9:07 AM

5921 27th Ave S

5921 27th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5921 27th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55417
Wenonah

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large 3 bedroom 2 bath house with Garage, AC, Laundry and Fenced in backyard. This nice stucco rambler has 3 Bedrooms and a bathroom on the main floor, with hardwood floors throughout upper level. There is a great addition out back for a second living space on the main floor. The kitchen has all updated stainless steel appliances. The second bath is located in the large basement along with laundry room. You also have a 2-car garage and fenced yard with shed that is included. This location can get you south or north of the cities within minutes as it is close to Cedar and 62. Check out the 5-8 Club to enjoy a juicy lucy over lunch and go shopping just south on 66th street in Richfield, where there is a Home Depot and Target among other necessary shops and restaurants! Tenants are responsible for all utilities as well as lawn care and snow removal. This home is pet-friendly, however pet fees will apply. Call us today to set up a showing! 651-491-8005

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5921 27th Ave S have any available units?
5921 27th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5921 27th Ave S have?
Some of 5921 27th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5921 27th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
5921 27th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5921 27th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5921 27th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 5921 27th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 5921 27th Ave S offers parking.
Does 5921 27th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5921 27th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5921 27th Ave S have a pool?
No, 5921 27th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 5921 27th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 5921 27th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 5921 27th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5921 27th Ave S has units with dishwashers.
