5912 Thomas Avenue South

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath home is bound to surprise you! Walk through the front door to see a living room with lovely hardwood floors along with two spacious bedrooms. Continue on through to the updated kitchen to see stainless steel appliances, loads of cupboard space, and even a breakfast bar. Just beyond is the dinning room that has copious amounts of natural light. Head up the stairs to find a master bedroom suite with its own bathroom. Head downstairs and appreciate a finished basement with a family room and additional bathroom that is perfect for entertaining. Also enjoy a fenced in back yard and a detached 2 car garage. This home is located in a great neighborhood in South Minneapolis that is quiet and family friendly. There are so many things to do with Southdale a short drive away and Armatage Park just down the way. Plus, enjoy quick access to highway 62 for an easy breezy commute.