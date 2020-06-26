All apartments in Minneapolis
5912 Thomas Avenue South

5912 Thomas Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5912 Thomas Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55410
Armatage

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath home is bound to surprise you! Walk through the front door to see a living room with lovely hardwood floors along with two spacious bedrooms. Continue on through to the updated kitchen to see stainless steel appliances, loads of cupboard space, and even a breakfast bar. Just beyond is the dinning room that has copious amounts of natural light. Head up the stairs to find a master bedroom suite with its own bathroom. Head downstairs and appreciate a finished basement with a family room and additional bathroom that is perfect for entertaining. Also enjoy a fenced in back yard and a detached 2 car garage. This home is located in a great neighborhood in South Minneapolis that is quiet and family friendly. There are so many things to do with Southdale a short drive away and Armatage Park just down the way. Plus, enjoy quick access to highway 62 for an easy breezy commute.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5912 Thomas Avenue South have any available units?
5912 Thomas Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5912 Thomas Avenue South have?
Some of 5912 Thomas Avenue South's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5912 Thomas Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
5912 Thomas Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5912 Thomas Avenue South pet-friendly?
No, 5912 Thomas Avenue South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 5912 Thomas Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 5912 Thomas Avenue South offers parking.
Does 5912 Thomas Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5912 Thomas Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5912 Thomas Avenue South have a pool?
No, 5912 Thomas Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 5912 Thomas Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 5912 Thomas Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 5912 Thomas Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 5912 Thomas Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
