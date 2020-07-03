5844 43rd Avenue S

Amenities

A wonderful Morris Park home which has been significantly renovated, on the edge of the secured Air Force Base is available for immediate rent. The house is conveniently located off the Highway 62/55 and Minneapolis VA. The 2-bedroom 1-bathroom unit features a deck and a 2-car garage with a dog fence. The unfinished basement is perfect to be used as an additional family room. Pets to be considered with a monthly pet fee and a non-refundable deposit!! Tenants are responsible for utilities including water/electric/gas/trash as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal. The rent is $1450- and 1-month rent would be required as security deposit. Lease terms: 12-month lease. Application fee: $29 per adult.