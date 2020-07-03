All apartments in Minneapolis
5844 43rd Avenue S

5844 43rd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5844 43rd Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55417
Morris Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A wonderful Morris Park home which has been significantly renovated, on the edge of the secured Air Force Base is available for immediate rent. The house is conveniently located off the Highway 62/55 and Minneapolis VA. The 2-bedroom 1-bathroom unit features a deck and a 2-car garage with a dog fence. The unfinished basement is perfect to be used as an additional family room. Pets to be considered with a monthly pet fee and a non-refundable deposit!! Tenants are responsible for utilities including water/electric/gas/trash as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal. The rent is $1450- and 1-month rent would be required as security deposit. Lease terms: 12-month lease. Application fee: $29 per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5844 43rd Avenue S have any available units?
5844 43rd Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5844 43rd Avenue S have?
Some of 5844 43rd Avenue S's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5844 43rd Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
5844 43rd Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5844 43rd Avenue S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5844 43rd Avenue S is pet friendly.
Does 5844 43rd Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 5844 43rd Avenue S offers parking.
Does 5844 43rd Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5844 43rd Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5844 43rd Avenue S have a pool?
No, 5844 43rd Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 5844 43rd Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 5844 43rd Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 5844 43rd Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5844 43rd Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.

