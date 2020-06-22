5819 Blaisdell Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Uniquely styled SFH in Minneapolis! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home, fresh paint and new blinds. Kitchen has lots of shelf space, right across from the dining area with ceiling fan. Home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Washer and dryer are in the basement. Attached one car garage stall. This home is close to parks and shopping! School District #1.



Lease Terms: $1295 Security Deposit. Looking for 12 month lease term or longer. Water, trash, and sewer included in rent. Tenant pays all other utilities.