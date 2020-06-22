All apartments in Minneapolis
5819 Blaisdell Avenue

5819 Blaisdell Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5819 Blaisdell Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Windom

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Uniquely styled SFH in Minneapolis! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home, fresh paint and new blinds. Kitchen has lots of shelf space, right across from the dining area with ceiling fan. Home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Washer and dryer are in the basement. Attached one car garage stall. This home is close to parks and shopping! School District #1.

Lease Terms: $1295 Security Deposit. Looking for 12 month lease term or longer. Water, trash, and sewer included in rent. Tenant pays all other utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5819 Blaisdell Avenue have any available units?
5819 Blaisdell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5819 Blaisdell Avenue have?
Some of 5819 Blaisdell Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5819 Blaisdell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5819 Blaisdell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5819 Blaisdell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5819 Blaisdell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 5819 Blaisdell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5819 Blaisdell Avenue offers parking.
Does 5819 Blaisdell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5819 Blaisdell Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5819 Blaisdell Avenue have a pool?
No, 5819 Blaisdell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5819 Blaisdell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5819 Blaisdell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5819 Blaisdell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5819 Blaisdell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

