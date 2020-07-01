5817 Blaisdell Avenue - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Cozy 2 Bedroom. Hardwood flooring, lots of natural light, washer & dryer in basement, lots of storage, & attached garage.



Lease Terms: $1295.00 Security Deposit. Seeking 12 month lease term or longer. Water, trash, & lawn care included. Tenant is responsible for electric, gas, & snow removal. Pets may be accepted with owner approval and a $300 non refundable pet deposit.



Currently we are not doing any in person showings due to the Stay At Home Order. Please see the YouTube link below for a video tour:



https://youtu.be/PtjPBfs5hB8



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.