5817 Blaisdell Avenue - 1

Amenities
Cozy 2 Bedroom. Hardwood flooring, lots of natural light, washer & dryer in basement, lots of storage, & attached garage.
Lease Terms: $1295.00 Security Deposit. Seeking 12 month lease term or longer. Water, trash, & lawn care included. Tenant is responsible for electric, gas, & snow removal. Pets may be accepted with owner approval and a $300 non refundable pet deposit.
Currently we are not doing any in person showings due to the Stay At Home Order. Please see the YouTube link below for a video tour:
https://youtu.be/PtjPBfs5hB8
Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions
The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.