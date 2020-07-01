All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated April 1 2020 at 7:02 AM

5817 Blaisdell Avenue - 1

5817 Blaisdell Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5817 Blaisdell Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Windom

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cozy 2 Bedroom. Hardwood flooring, lots of natural light, washer & dryer in basement, lots of storage, & attached garage.

Lease Terms: $1295.00 Security Deposit. Seeking 12 month lease term or longer. Water, trash, & lawn care included. Tenant is responsible for electric, gas, & snow removal. Pets may be accepted with owner approval and a $300 non refundable pet deposit.

Currently we are not doing any in person showings due to the Stay At Home Order. Please see the YouTube link below for a video tour:

https://youtu.be/PtjPBfs5hB8

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5817 Blaisdell Avenue - 1 have any available units?
5817 Blaisdell Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5817 Blaisdell Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 5817 Blaisdell Avenue - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5817 Blaisdell Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5817 Blaisdell Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5817 Blaisdell Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5817 Blaisdell Avenue - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 5817 Blaisdell Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 5817 Blaisdell Avenue - 1 offers parking.
Does 5817 Blaisdell Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5817 Blaisdell Avenue - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5817 Blaisdell Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 5817 Blaisdell Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5817 Blaisdell Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 5817 Blaisdell Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5817 Blaisdell Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5817 Blaisdell Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

