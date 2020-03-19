5732 Nicollet Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available 07/01/20 2BR Duplex with new appliances - Property Id: 170235



Your duplex will feel like a house because it is a side by side double bungalow that has been freshly painted throughout.

Hardwood floors on main floor, along with a newly remodeled four-season porch off the back of the house makes a perfect place to relax while enjoy the view of the landscaped back yard.

One bedroom on main floor, 2nd bedroom in finished basement with large egress window.

Other amenities include:

Washer/dryer

Dish washer

Garage with door opener with battery backup

NEW gas range

NEW refrigerator with ice maker

Central air conditioning

Located near 35w and 62 on bus lines 18, 554, 156

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/170235

Property Id 170235



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5830427)