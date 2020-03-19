All apartments in Minneapolis
5732 Nicollet Ave.

5732 Nicollet Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5732 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Windom

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 07/01/20 2BR Duplex with new appliances - Property Id: 170235

Your duplex will feel like a house because it is a side by side double bungalow that has been freshly painted throughout.
Hardwood floors on main floor, along with a newly remodeled four-season porch off the back of the house makes a perfect place to relax while enjoy the view of the landscaped back yard.
One bedroom on main floor, 2nd bedroom in finished basement with large egress window.
Other amenities include:
Washer/dryer
Dish washer
Garage with door opener with battery backup
NEW gas range
NEW refrigerator with ice maker
Central air conditioning
Located near 35w and 62 on bus lines 18, 554, 156
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/170235
Property Id 170235

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5830427)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5732 Nicollet Ave. have any available units?
5732 Nicollet Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5732 Nicollet Ave. have?
Some of 5732 Nicollet Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5732 Nicollet Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5732 Nicollet Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5732 Nicollet Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 5732 Nicollet Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 5732 Nicollet Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 5732 Nicollet Ave. does offer parking.
Does 5732 Nicollet Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5732 Nicollet Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5732 Nicollet Ave. have a pool?
No, 5732 Nicollet Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5732 Nicollet Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5732 Nicollet Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5732 Nicollet Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5732 Nicollet Ave. has units with dishwashers.
