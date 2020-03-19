5732 Nicollet Ave.

Amenities
Available 07/01/20 2BR Duplex with new appliances - Property Id: 170235
Your duplex will feel like a house because it is a side by side double bungalow that has been freshly painted throughout.
Hardwood floors on main floor, along with a newly remodeled four-season porch off the back of the house makes a perfect place to relax while enjoy the view of the landscaped back yard.
One bedroom on main floor, 2nd bedroom in finished basement with large egress window.
Other amenities include:
Washer/dryer
Dish washer
Garage with door opener with battery backup
NEW gas range
NEW refrigerator with ice maker
Central air conditioning
Located near 35w and 62 on bus lines 18, 554, 156
No Pets Allowed
