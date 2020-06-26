5726 Colfax Avenue S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Available immediately! The updated in 2015 home in highly desirable Minneapolis Kenny neighborhood you have been waiting for! The home's first level with gleaming hardwood flooring includes an updated kitchen with cabinets, granite, SS appliances & tiled flooring; Bath with new vanity, light fixtures, faucets, tub, toilets flooring and tiled walls; Separate dining room and full of natural light family room with wood burning fireplace. The unique upper level master suite with large bedroom cute french doors, full bath featuring whirlpool tub and separate shower, his and her closet. Open lower level spacious family room, bedroom and bath with updated vanity, faucet, light fixtures and toilet. 2-year-old furnace, newly installed roof. Central location with quick access to major Hwys, Minneapolis Lakes, Trails, Southdale shops & Airport. Great walkability-just a few blocks to Minnehaha Creek, the Lyndale & 54th Street retail district and close to transit option.