5726 Colfax Avenue S
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:03 AM

5726 Colfax Avenue S

5726 Colfax Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5726 Colfax Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Kenny

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Available immediately! The updated in 2015 home in highly desirable Minneapolis Kenny neighborhood you have been waiting for! The home's first level with gleaming hardwood flooring includes an updated kitchen with cabinets, granite, SS appliances & tiled flooring; Bath with new vanity, light fixtures, faucets, tub, toilets flooring and tiled walls; Separate dining room and full of natural light family room with wood burning fireplace. The unique upper level master suite with large bedroom cute french doors, full bath featuring whirlpool tub and separate shower, his and her closet. Open lower level spacious family room, bedroom and bath with updated vanity, faucet, light fixtures and toilet. 2-year-old furnace, newly installed roof. Central location with quick access to major Hwys, Minneapolis Lakes, Trails, Southdale shops & Airport. Great walkability-just a few blocks to Minnehaha Creek, the Lyndale & 54th Street retail district and close to transit option.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5726 Colfax Avenue S have any available units?
5726 Colfax Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5726 Colfax Avenue S have?
Some of 5726 Colfax Avenue S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5726 Colfax Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
5726 Colfax Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5726 Colfax Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 5726 Colfax Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 5726 Colfax Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 5726 Colfax Avenue S offers parking.
Does 5726 Colfax Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5726 Colfax Avenue S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5726 Colfax Avenue S have a pool?
Yes, 5726 Colfax Avenue S has a pool.
Does 5726 Colfax Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 5726 Colfax Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 5726 Colfax Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5726 Colfax Avenue S has units with dishwashers.
