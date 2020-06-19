5608 28th Ave S - 1

Amenities

This is a great 2 bedroom 1 bath home with off street parking in the fantastic Morris Park/ Nokomis community in Minneapolis. It has tons of natural light coming in, hardwood floors and a nice layout. All newly painted walls and ceilings upstairs, new blinds in the bedrooms and bath, new kitchen floor and front entry floor. Private laundry in a private full unfinished basement with tons of storage. Lake Nokomis is within 2.5 miles featuring swimming access, walking/biking paths, sports fields, kayak and boat rentals etc. It is near Lake Nokomis' beach and Bossen Park with nearby coffee shops and restaurants. ! dog allowed under 25 lbs with a $300 non-refundable pet deposit and $25 pet rent. **Virtual tour link is https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=13U3Rm7Vztc&list=PLjR8vIcZd8LqIjkkITlG9XhtIejIwhCvl