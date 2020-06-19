All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 5608 28th Ave S - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
5608 28th Ave S - 1
Last updated March 27 2020 at 1:43 AM

5608 28th Ave S - 1

5608 28th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5608 28th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55417
Wenonah

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
This is a great 2 bedroom 1 bath home with off street parking in the fantastic Morris Park/ Nokomis community in Minneapolis. It has tons of natural light coming in, hardwood floors and a nice layout. All newly painted walls and ceilings upstairs, new blinds in the bedrooms and bath, new kitchen floor and front entry floor. Private laundry in a private full unfinished basement with tons of storage. Lake Nokomis is within 2.5 miles featuring swimming access, walking/biking paths, sports fields, kayak and boat rentals etc. It is near Lake Nokomis' beach and Bossen Park with nearby coffee shops and restaurants. ! dog allowed under 25 lbs with a $300 non-refundable pet deposit and $25 pet rent. **Virtual tour link is https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=13U3Rm7Vztc&list=PLjR8vIcZd8LqIjkkITlG9XhtIejIwhCvl

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5608 28th Ave S - 1 have any available units?
5608 28th Ave S - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5608 28th Ave S - 1 have?
Some of 5608 28th Ave S - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5608 28th Ave S - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5608 28th Ave S - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5608 28th Ave S - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5608 28th Ave S - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 5608 28th Ave S - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 5608 28th Ave S - 1 offers parking.
Does 5608 28th Ave S - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5608 28th Ave S - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5608 28th Ave S - 1 have a pool?
No, 5608 28th Ave S - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5608 28th Ave S - 1 have accessible units?
No, 5608 28th Ave S - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5608 28th Ave S - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5608 28th Ave S - 1 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Arches
223 Ridgewood Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55403
HQ Apartments
816 Portland Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55404
330 Oak Grove
330 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Ox-Op
1111 Washington Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55415
Lowa46
4621 Snelling Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55406
Vesi North Loop Apartments
730 N 1st St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Loring Park Apartments
1300 Yale Pl
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Nordhaus
315 1st Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University