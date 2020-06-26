5605 Nicollet Ave Apt 200

Amenities

Brand new Building in 2017! This beautiful condo is located in a 6-plex and has two levels, with an open floor plan concept. The main floor has a living and dining area, 1/2 bathroom and gorgeous kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, modern light fixtures and breakfast bar. Tons of natural light and neutral colors throughout. Vinyl wood floors on the main floor with carpet in the two bedrooms located on the upper level along with a full bathroom with double sinks. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and both bedrooms have vaulted ceilings. Private washer and dryer in each unit. Some parking is available in the back of the building, along with ample on street parking and public transportation is easily accessible. Fabulous Bicycle location and there is bike lock up on a first come, first served basis. Explore the great biking trails with beautiful Minnehaha Parkway just seconds from your doorstep. Located near great restaurants.



Lease Terms: $1895 Security Deposit. 12 Months or longer lease term. Garbage, lawn and snow care are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Pets allowed case by case bases and must be met by the agent prior to being approved, and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.



