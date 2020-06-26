All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

5605 Nicollet Ave Apt 200

5605 Nicollet Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5605 Nicollet Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Windom

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brand new Building in 2017! This beautiful condo is located in a 6-plex and has two levels, with an open floor plan concept. The main floor has a living and dining area, 1/2 bathroom and gorgeous kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, modern light fixtures and breakfast bar. Tons of natural light and neutral colors throughout. Vinyl wood floors on the main floor with carpet in the two bedrooms located on the upper level along with a full bathroom with double sinks. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and both bedrooms have vaulted ceilings. Private washer and dryer in each unit. Some parking is available in the back of the building, along with ample on street parking and public transportation is easily accessible. Fabulous Bicycle location and there is bike lock up on a first come, first served basis. Explore the great biking trails with beautiful Minnehaha Parkway just seconds from your doorstep. Located near great restaurants.

Lease Terms: $1895 Security Deposit. 12 Months or longer lease term. Garbage, lawn and snow care are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Pets allowed case by case bases and must be met by the agent prior to being approved, and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5605 Nicollet Ave Apt 200 have any available units?
5605 Nicollet Ave Apt 200 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5605 Nicollet Ave Apt 200 have?
Some of 5605 Nicollet Ave Apt 200's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5605 Nicollet Ave Apt 200 currently offering any rent specials?
5605 Nicollet Ave Apt 200 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5605 Nicollet Ave Apt 200 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5605 Nicollet Ave Apt 200 is pet friendly.
Does 5605 Nicollet Ave Apt 200 offer parking?
Yes, 5605 Nicollet Ave Apt 200 offers parking.
Does 5605 Nicollet Ave Apt 200 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5605 Nicollet Ave Apt 200 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5605 Nicollet Ave Apt 200 have a pool?
No, 5605 Nicollet Ave Apt 200 does not have a pool.
Does 5605 Nicollet Ave Apt 200 have accessible units?
No, 5605 Nicollet Ave Apt 200 does not have accessible units.
Does 5605 Nicollet Ave Apt 200 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5605 Nicollet Ave Apt 200 has units with dishwashers.
