All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 5545 Chicago Ave Apt 301.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
5545 Chicago Ave Apt 301
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

5545 Chicago Ave Apt 301

5545 Chicago Avenue South · (651) 353-6519
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5545 Chicago Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55417
Diamond Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5545 Chicago Ave Apt 301 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
5545 Chicago Ave Apt 301 Available 09/11/20 Gorgeous Two Bedroom Available in September - This stunning two bedroom, two bathroom will be ready for move in in early September. It features a gorgeous kitchen, in unit laundry, an enclosed balcony, and tons of closet space!

The building is conveniently located just minutes from 35W, Diamond Lake, and Pearl Park. There is a Kowalski's located just across the street for convenient shopping.

Heat, water, trash, and one parking spot are included with your rent. Residents will be billed back a portion of the HOA fees.

Deposit is equal to one or two months' rent, depending on how your application comes back. Application fee is a nonrefundable $45 and can be found here: www.mnapts.com/vacancies If you would like to apply online, please be sure to attach your two most recent months worth of pay stubs in addition to one from six months ago.

Contact Krista at krista@mnapts.com for more information or to schedule a showing.

Our requirements are as follows:
-- Gross Income equal to or greater than three times the monthly rent
-- Consistent employment for the last six months
-- Positive credit and rental history
-- No Unlawful Detainers or evictions in the last five years
-- No felonies in the last ten years
-- No violent, fraudulent, or sexual offenses ever

For approval in some situations, we may require a double deposit.

No smoking, no pets.

Renters insurance and proof of utility transfer are required before move in.

Equal Housing Opportunity.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2350663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5545 Chicago Ave Apt 301 have any available units?
5545 Chicago Ave Apt 301 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 5545 Chicago Ave Apt 301 currently offering any rent specials?
5545 Chicago Ave Apt 301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5545 Chicago Ave Apt 301 pet-friendly?
No, 5545 Chicago Ave Apt 301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 5545 Chicago Ave Apt 301 offer parking?
Yes, 5545 Chicago Ave Apt 301 offers parking.
Does 5545 Chicago Ave Apt 301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5545 Chicago Ave Apt 301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5545 Chicago Ave Apt 301 have a pool?
No, 5545 Chicago Ave Apt 301 does not have a pool.
Does 5545 Chicago Ave Apt 301 have accessible units?
No, 5545 Chicago Ave Apt 301 does not have accessible units.
Does 5545 Chicago Ave Apt 301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5545 Chicago Ave Apt 301 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5545 Chicago Ave Apt 301 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5545 Chicago Ave Apt 301 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5545 Chicago Ave Apt 301?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

365 Nicollet
365 Nicollet Mall
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Calhoun Towers Apartments
3430 List Pl
Minneapolis, MN 55416
The Lakes Residences
2622 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Tula
3009 Holmes Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
HQ Apartments
816 Portland Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Abbott Apartments
110 E 18th St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
410 Apartments
410 6th Street Southeast
Minneapolis, MN 55414
City Limits
127 E 59th St
Minneapolis, MN 55419

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MN
Minnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Loring ParkWhittierMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity