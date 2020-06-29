Amenities

5545 Chicago Ave Apt 301 Available 09/11/20 Gorgeous Two Bedroom Available in September - This stunning two bedroom, two bathroom will be ready for move in in early September. It features a gorgeous kitchen, in unit laundry, an enclosed balcony, and tons of closet space!



The building is conveniently located just minutes from 35W, Diamond Lake, and Pearl Park. There is a Kowalski's located just across the street for convenient shopping.



Heat, water, trash, and one parking spot are included with your rent. Residents will be billed back a portion of the HOA fees.



Deposit is equal to one or two months' rent, depending on how your application comes back. Application fee is a nonrefundable $45 and can be found here: www.mnapts.com/vacancies If you would like to apply online, please be sure to attach your two most recent months worth of pay stubs in addition to one from six months ago.



Contact Krista at krista@mnapts.com for more information or to schedule a showing.



Our requirements are as follows:

-- Gross Income equal to or greater than three times the monthly rent

-- Consistent employment for the last six months

-- Positive credit and rental history

-- No Unlawful Detainers or evictions in the last five years

-- No felonies in the last ten years

-- No violent, fraudulent, or sexual offenses ever



For approval in some situations, we may require a double deposit.



No smoking, no pets.



Renters insurance and proof of utility transfer are required before move in.



Equal Housing Opportunity.



