5540 33rd Avenue S

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

THIS STUNNING EAST NOKOMIS HOME HAS BEEN LOVINGLY UPDATED AND CAREFULLY MAINTAINED SO OWNERS ARE LOOKING FOR A TENANT WHO WILL LOVE AND ENJOY IT AS MUCH AS THEY HAVE. BEDROOM CONFIGURATION MAKES THIS HOME PERFECT FOR TWO ADULTS OR TWO ADULTS PLUS A CHILD. FABULOUS KITCHEN, CENTRAL AIR, FULLY FENCED YARD AND MAIN-FLOOR FAMILY ROOM ARE JUST SOME OF THE AMENITIES. AVAILABLE FOR A JANUARY 15TH MOVE IN AND THIS HOME CAN BE RENTED PARTIALLY FURNISHED DEPENDING ON WHAT YOU NEED. PETS OK WITH A PET DEPOSIT AND AN EXTRA $50/MONTH. FOURTH BEDROOM IN THE BASEMENT WITH EGRESS FOR GUESTS. EASY ACCESS TO HIGHWAY 62, LIGHT RAIL AND BUS LINES. RENTERS INSURANCE POLICY REQUIRED.