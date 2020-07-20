5540 29th ave s

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel coffee bar

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath house by Lake Nokomis! - This house has 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths plus a den and is located in highly sought after South Minneapolis! Truly an amazing location!

Just minutes from Lake Nokomis, coffee shops, and restaurants! Easy 10min commute to Downtown Minneapolis!



Some features of the house are large rooms (double closets), large backyard, spacious deck, beautiful hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, finished basement, and much more!



Its available now!!! Come check it out before its gone!



Set up your showing today! You can call us or reply directly to this post!



Elite Property Management Group

763-445-7639



(RLNE4033104)