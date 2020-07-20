All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

5540 29th ave s

5540 29th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5540 29th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55417
Wenonah

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
coffee bar
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath house by Lake Nokomis! - This house has 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths plus a den and is located in highly sought after South Minneapolis! Truly an amazing location!
Just minutes from Lake Nokomis, coffee shops, and restaurants! Easy 10min commute to Downtown Minneapolis!

Some features of the house are large rooms (double closets), large backyard, spacious deck, beautiful hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, finished basement, and much more!

Its available now!!! Come check it out before its gone!

Set up your showing today! You can call us or reply directly to this post!

Elite Property Management Group
763-445-7639

(RLNE4033104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5540 29th ave s have any available units?
5540 29th ave s doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5540 29th ave s have?
Some of 5540 29th ave s's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5540 29th ave s currently offering any rent specials?
5540 29th ave s is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5540 29th ave s pet-friendly?
Yes, 5540 29th ave s is pet friendly.
Does 5540 29th ave s offer parking?
No, 5540 29th ave s does not offer parking.
Does 5540 29th ave s have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5540 29th ave s does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5540 29th ave s have a pool?
No, 5540 29th ave s does not have a pool.
Does 5540 29th ave s have accessible units?
No, 5540 29th ave s does not have accessible units.
Does 5540 29th ave s have units with dishwashers?
No, 5540 29th ave s does not have units with dishwashers.
