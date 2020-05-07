All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 5536 Irving Avenue South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
5536 Irving Avenue South
Last updated August 24 2019 at 3:19 AM

5536 Irving Avenue South

5536 Irving Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5536 Irving Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Kenny

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing on this home as well as hundreds of others available at 612RentNow.com!

Prime Kenny/SW Minneapolis Neighborhood! Meticulously maintained, maintenance free siding, hardwood floors, fenced in yard, large 3 - season porch with wood burning fireplace adjacent to large outdoor deck. Newer windows, 2+ garage. A must see! Steps to all the great restaurants on Penn Ave, Minnehaha Creek and Lake Harriet. - Won't last long!

The data relating to real estate for sale on this listing page comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota, Inc. Real estate listings held by brokerage firms other than RE/MAX Results are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo or the Broker Reciprocity thumbnail logo, or included as a photo in the listing itself and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers.

This listing is subject to prior sale or removal from sale. Availability of any listing should always be independently verified. Listing information is provided for consumer personal, non-commercial use, solely to identify potential properties for potential purchase. All other use is strictly prohibited and may violate relevant federal and state law. This is not an offer to lease. All potential tenants will need to pass a background check and rental application through a private investor or owner of the subject property.

Listing Courtesy Of Pam M. Howard at RE/MAX Results for $389,900.00.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5536 Irving Avenue South have any available units?
5536 Irving Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5536 Irving Avenue South have?
Some of 5536 Irving Avenue South's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5536 Irving Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
5536 Irving Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5536 Irving Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 5536 Irving Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 5536 Irving Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 5536 Irving Avenue South offers parking.
Does 5536 Irving Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5536 Irving Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5536 Irving Avenue South have a pool?
No, 5536 Irving Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 5536 Irving Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 5536 Irving Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 5536 Irving Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 5536 Irving Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Calhoun Apartments
3146 Bde Maka Ska
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Variant
315 N 7th Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Foundry Lake Street
3118 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Park Embassy
4450 Minnetonka Blvd
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Lowa46
4621 Snelling Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55406
Track 29 City Apartments
2841 Bryant Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Miles Uptown
2837 Dupont Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Vesi North Loop Apartments
730 N 1st St
Minneapolis, MN 55401

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University