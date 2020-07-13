All apartments in Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN
Jourdain
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

Jourdain

2006 Portland Ave S · (612) 324-0889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2006 Portland Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55404
Ventura Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 450 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Jourdain.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
range
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
elevator
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
key fob access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
The Jourdain offers a wide range of apartments from studios to three-bedroom townhome family units.\n\nUnderground parking helps preserve the grounds for green space and a playground. An on-site market provides convenience for residents and the greater neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 in state, $55 out of state
Deposit: $500 or equal to one months rent.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $150
fee: $50
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed and Weight Restrictions Apply
Dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $50
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed and Weight Restrictions
Cats
deposit: $150
fee: $50
rent: $20
Parking Details: Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Jourdain have any available units?
Jourdain has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Jourdain have?
Some of Jourdain's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Jourdain currently offering any rent specials?
Jourdain is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Jourdain pet-friendly?
Yes, Jourdain is pet friendly.
Does Jourdain offer parking?
Yes, Jourdain offers parking.
Does Jourdain have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Jourdain offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Jourdain have a pool?
No, Jourdain does not have a pool.
Does Jourdain have accessible units?
Yes, Jourdain has accessible units.
Does Jourdain have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Jourdain has units with dishwashers.
