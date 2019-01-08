All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated February 26 2020 at 6:01 PM

5452 46 Th Avenue S

5452 46th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5452 46th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55417
Morris Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Another fantastic listing by Renters Warehouse!! This 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom single family home located in Minneapolis features 1150 square feet is available immediately! The house is conveniently located directly across from the Minneapolis VA Health System and features 2 bedrooms, 3 season porch, bonus room, hardwood floors, and a 1 car garage. Pets to be considered with an additional nonrefundable deposit - $300/pet!! Tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal (Rent: $1495) (Security Deposit: $1495) (Lease admin fee $100). Lease terms: 12 month lease. Application fee: $30 per adult, $5 per household member under the age of 18. To see more about this property or schedule a showing visit https://showmojo.com/l/1f4c973016

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5452 46 Th Avenue S have any available units?
5452 46 Th Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5452 46 Th Avenue S have?
Some of 5452 46 Th Avenue S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5452 46 Th Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
5452 46 Th Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5452 46 Th Avenue S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5452 46 Th Avenue S is pet friendly.
Does 5452 46 Th Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 5452 46 Th Avenue S offers parking.
Does 5452 46 Th Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5452 46 Th Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5452 46 Th Avenue S have a pool?
No, 5452 46 Th Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 5452 46 Th Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 5452 46 Th Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 5452 46 Th Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5452 46 Th Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
