5452 46 Th Avenue S

Another fantastic listing by Renters Warehouse!! This 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom single family home located in Minneapolis features 1150 square feet is available immediately! The house is conveniently located directly across from the Minneapolis VA Health System and features 2 bedrooms, 3 season porch, bonus room, hardwood floors, and a 1 car garage. Pets to be considered with an additional nonrefundable deposit - $300/pet!! Tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal (Rent: $1495) (Security Deposit: $1495) (Lease admin fee $100). Lease terms: 12 month lease. Application fee: $30 per adult, $5 per household member under the age of 18. To see more about this property or schedule a showing visit https://showmojo.com/l/1f4c973016