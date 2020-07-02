All apartments in Minneapolis
5429 Nokomis Ave

5429 Nokomis Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5429 Nokomis Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55417
Wenonah

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
AVAIL.NOW! Fantastic Location! Walk to Lake Nokomis, parks, schools, surrounded by cool shops, restaurants/Cafes local grocery and more.

Great Home! Enjoy a large Kitchen, dining or family gathering area and tons of natural light.
This home features -
*Wood floors
*Tile
*Single garage
*fenced yard
*Washer and Dryer
*AC
*Finished lower level, offers a
lg. 3rd bedroom, family room, 3/4 bath and great storage space.
Owner will leave couches in lower level, like new if new tenant wants.

~ Rental Requirements~
Income 3x amount of rent
Credit Score min. 600
Sorry, NO Govt. Assistance
Clean back ground check
No Evictions
Job Referral
Rental Reference

Application fee is $40 per person over 18.

Review information on our website to schedule showings or apply for property @ www.twincitieshomerental.com

Text Cosette @ 612.545.8138 with additional questions.

Pet policy : Cats and Dogs accepted with additional deposit of $300 (refundable) and $20 monthly pet rent per pet. Breed Restrictions

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5429 Nokomis Ave have any available units?
5429 Nokomis Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5429 Nokomis Ave have?
Some of 5429 Nokomis Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5429 Nokomis Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5429 Nokomis Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5429 Nokomis Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5429 Nokomis Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5429 Nokomis Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5429 Nokomis Ave offers parking.
Does 5429 Nokomis Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5429 Nokomis Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5429 Nokomis Ave have a pool?
No, 5429 Nokomis Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5429 Nokomis Ave have accessible units?
No, 5429 Nokomis Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5429 Nokomis Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5429 Nokomis Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
