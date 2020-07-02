5429 Nokomis Ave

Amenities

AVAIL.NOW! Fantastic Location! Walk to Lake Nokomis, parks, schools, surrounded by cool shops, restaurants/Cafes local grocery and more.



Great Home! Enjoy a large Kitchen, dining or family gathering area and tons of natural light.

This home features -

*Wood floors

*Tile

*Single garage

*fenced yard

*Washer and Dryer

*AC

*Finished lower level, offers a

lg. 3rd bedroom, family room, 3/4 bath and great storage space.

Owner will leave couches in lower level, like new if new tenant wants.



~ Rental Requirements~

Income 3x amount of rent

Credit Score min. 600

Sorry, NO Govt. Assistance

Clean back ground check

No Evictions

Job Referral

Rental Reference



Application fee is $40 per person over 18.



Review information on our website to schedule showings or apply for property @ www.twincitieshomerental.com



Text Cosette @ 612.545.8138 with additional questions.



Pet policy : Cats and Dogs accepted with additional deposit of $300 (refundable) and $20 monthly pet rent per pet. Breed Restrictions