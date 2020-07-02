5429 Nokomis Ave

Amenities
AVAIL.NOW! Fantastic Location! Walk to Lake Nokomis, parks, schools, surrounded by cool shops, restaurants/Cafes local grocery and more.
Great Home! Enjoy a large Kitchen, dining or family gathering area and tons of natural light.
This home features -
*Wood floors
*Tile
*Single garage
*fenced yard
*Washer and Dryer
*AC
*Finished lower level, offers a
lg. 3rd bedroom, family room, 3/4 bath and great storage space.
Owner will leave couches in lower level, like new if new tenant wants.
~ Rental Requirements~
Income 3x amount of rent
Credit Score min. 600
Sorry, NO Govt. Assistance
Clean back ground check
No Evictions
Job Referral
Rental Reference
Application fee is $40 per person over 18.
Review information on our website to schedule showings or apply for property @ www.twincitieshomerental.com
Text Cosette @ 612.545.8138 with additional questions.
Pet policy : Cats and Dogs accepted with additional deposit of $300 (refundable) and $20 monthly pet rent per pet. Breed Restrictions