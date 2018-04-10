All apartments in Minneapolis
541 S 2nd Street

541 South 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

541 South 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Downtown West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
internet access
Walk-up 2BR+Den townhome with 2-stall private garage steps from the Stone Arch Bridge. Master bedroom has private balcony and large window; large master closet with plenty of space and shelving; washer and dryer on same level as bedrooms and den; living room has gas fireplace, hardwood flooring, and opens to large patio; kitchen features granite counter tops, lots of counter space, and stainless steel appliances. Unit has private 2-stall garage inside parking ramp with controlled access. Metropolitan Lofts has Stone Arch Ruins Park, The Guthrie, restaurants and the Mill District Farmer’s Market, and dog park within 3 blocks. Included with rent: basic cable and internet, water/sewer/trash, 2-stall private garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 541 S 2nd Street have any available units?
541 S 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 541 S 2nd Street have?
Some of 541 S 2nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 541 S 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
541 S 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 541 S 2nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 541 S 2nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 541 S 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 541 S 2nd Street offers parking.
Does 541 S 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 541 S 2nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 541 S 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 541 S 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 541 S 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 541 S 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 541 S 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 541 S 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
