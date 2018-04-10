541 S 2nd Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage internet access

Walk-up 2BR+Den townhome with 2-stall private garage steps from the Stone Arch Bridge. Master bedroom has private balcony and large window; large master closet with plenty of space and shelving; washer and dryer on same level as bedrooms and den; living room has gas fireplace, hardwood flooring, and opens to large patio; kitchen features granite counter tops, lots of counter space, and stainless steel appliances. Unit has private 2-stall garage inside parking ramp with controlled access. Metropolitan Lofts has Stone Arch Ruins Park, The Guthrie, restaurants and the Mill District Farmer’s Market, and dog park within 3 blocks. Included with rent: basic cable and internet, water/sewer/trash, 2-stall private garage.