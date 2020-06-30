All apartments in Minneapolis
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
5355 Portland Avenue
5355 Portland Avenue

5355 Portland Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5355 Portland Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55417
Page

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Come see this rarely available Diamond Lake duplex offered by Kellen Harmon with Renters Warehouse. The 2nd level unit has original hardwood floors, built-in(s), and bathroom tile. It has been preserved as good as any unit in the neighborhood. The kitchen is plenty big, the dining room has french doors that open up to a deck that is large enough for a bbq and table and chairs. The unit is above above street level and has views of Pearl Park and its many attractions (soccer, outdoor rink, sledding hill(s), kiddie pool, playground, tennis courts, softball field(s), and more..). The unit has a front and rear entry, 1 garage space, shared laundry (coin-op), & ample yard space. Tenants are responsible for lawn & snow, gas, & electric. The lawn & snow duties are a shared by both units. The landlord may provide tools & equipment. $55 App fee & a one-time $150 lease admin fee is due upon application approval. The property is available 3.1.20, but could be made available as early as 2.1.19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5355 Portland Avenue have any available units?
5355 Portland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5355 Portland Avenue have?
Some of 5355 Portland Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5355 Portland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5355 Portland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5355 Portland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5355 Portland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 5355 Portland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5355 Portland Avenue offers parking.
Does 5355 Portland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5355 Portland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5355 Portland Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5355 Portland Avenue has a pool.
Does 5355 Portland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5355 Portland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5355 Portland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5355 Portland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

