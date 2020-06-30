5355 Portland Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Come see this rarely available Diamond Lake duplex offered by Kellen Harmon with Renters Warehouse. The 2nd level unit has original hardwood floors, built-in(s), and bathroom tile. It has been preserved as good as any unit in the neighborhood. The kitchen is plenty big, the dining room has french doors that open up to a deck that is large enough for a bbq and table and chairs. The unit is above above street level and has views of Pearl Park and its many attractions (soccer, outdoor rink, sledding hill(s), kiddie pool, playground, tennis courts, softball field(s), and more..). The unit has a front and rear entry, 1 garage space, shared laundry (coin-op), & ample yard space. Tenants are responsible for lawn & snow, gas, & electric. The lawn & snow duties are a shared by both units. The landlord may provide tools & equipment. $55 App fee & a one-time $150 lease admin fee is due upon application approval. The property is available 3.1.20, but could be made available as early as 2.1.19.